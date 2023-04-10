Drew Barrymore Shared A Glimpse Inside Her Bathroom & Fans Just Love How "Normal" It Is

Drew Barrymore decided recently that it was time to shave after a three month razor hiatus. We know this because she shared a video of her nearly foiled attempt at shaving as her house alarm went off in the background. And here’s the part we can’t get over; her totally normal and simple bathroom. I mean, take a picture of your bathroom right now and it’s probably a dead ringer for Barrymore’s. Minus the tepid water she had to leave in her tub to deal with her house alarm emergency.

The mom of two took to her Instagram feed to share a raw, in-the-moment report directly from the aforementioned bathroom. “You can’t make this stuff up,” she said, wrapped in a towel with her hair pulled back with the obnoxious sound of a house alarm going off in the background. “I was so excited. I was finally shaving after three months. But the house alarm is going off so...”

She moved to stand outside and contemplatively stare off into the middle distance as the alarm continued to go off before cutting to a quieter moment. “It’s fixed,” she whispered, tucking her towel in tighter around her body with shaving cream still visible in her armpits.

“Well,” Barrymore said, indicating her very normal looking bathtub filled with water, “that bath is just... over. I did get to shave, though, under absolute stress and duress and panic. But I got it done. So joke’s on you, house alarm!”

“You can not make this stuff up!” she captioned the video. “Just a moment that I will not let get the best of me… I’ll laugh instead.”

Barrymore’s hilarious adventures in shaving were somewhat eclipsed by everyone’s fascination with her regular looking bathroom.

“Why do I love that you just have a regular bathtub and not 1000 ft.² bathroom?” wrote one user while another added, “Not that it helps, but you’re an absolute goddess for posting this.”

One more commented, “her bathroom is so... normal??!! I was expecting some gigantic freestanding tub embossed with gold or something.”

The 50 First Dates star has really made a name for herself as a relatable human being in recent months. Between her before and after video showing her messy bedroom (and another average bathroom) to openly experiencing her first perimenopausal hot flash on television as Jennifer Aniston fanned her, Barrymore is all about authenticity. Which we appreciate.

But really, no one will be mad at her if she gives her bathroom a little update. She still has the little soap holder in the wall of her bathtub/shower combo for Pete’s sake. She deserves a big soaker tub. We all do.