Drew Barrymore Gives Major Josie Geller Vibes As Skipper In Hilarious Barbie Sketch

It is presumably too late to add a new character into Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie since it hits theaters this July, but it would be great if we could add just one more person to the cast. Drew Barrymore in her soon-to-be famous turn as Skipper. Reliable younger sister of Barbie. Wearer of pastel striped t-shirts and overalls with a faint whiff of Barrymore’s Josie Geller character from Never Been Kissed. Barrymore brought all of this and more to a sketch she did for this year’s MTV Movie Awards, and it’s simply not enough Skipper for us.

Barrymore was set to host the MTV Movie Awards on Sunday before withdrawing in solidarity with the writer’s strike in Hollywood, but she still managed to entertain everyone with some pre-recorded skits. One of them being a revised trailer for Gerwig’s Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Reynolds as Ken. The skit opens the same was that the original Barbie trailer does, with the characters all greeting each other. And Skipper enthusiastically inserting herself into the greeting with a big “Hi Barbie,” and a coy little “Hi Ken.”

“Everyone knows Skipper is the logical, level-headed one!” MTV

From there Barrymore talks to the camera in a behind-the-scenes confessional, where she explained that she was not technically cast as Skipper. “I just showed up dressed like this every day. In case they needed me!” She went on to defend Skipper’s reputation as the “logical, level-headed one,” before panning to a scene of Skipper screaming at Barbie to “put her hands on the wheel” as she drives down the street. Barrymore also contended that Skipper is a “super supportive sister, especially when it comes to Barbie’s relationship with Ken,” proceeding to interject herself in a scene with the couple and explain to Barbie that Ken wants to “make out, you goof. Smoochy time! It’s kiss o’clock.”

Barrymore said she’s “okay if they don’t use me as Skipper!” “I’ll still be first in line at the movie theater,” she adds. “Oh my God! That’s so something Skipper would say!” And it looks like she’s willing to consider other roles as she dresses “like this every day and showed up on the set of Little Women too.”

I’m not sure what Barrymore is planning on doing with this Skipper role, but I suspect she’d get lots of support for a standalone movie. If not, she could just go ahead and bring Josie Grossie back into our lives. Or do a sort of Parent Trap where she plays both roles. The possibilities are endless.