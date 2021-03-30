The Duggar Family Uses A Different Name For Deviled Eggs

As a big family who loves to celebrate the holidays together, traditions are important. And one of the Duggar family’s Easter traditions include “angel eggs,” a cute take on the classic deviled eggs so many of us recognize. Matriarch of the family and mom of 19 kids Michelle Duggar came up with the term years ago, and in a clip from the new season of Counting Now on TLC, her daughter Jessa Seewald is continuing the tradition with her own family.

Jessa, who is pregnant with her fourth child with husband Ben Seewald after suffering a miscarriage, was seen in the clip for Counting Now preparing to dye eggs with her three kids, 5-year-old son Spurgeon, 4-year-old son Henry, and 1-year-old daughter Ivy. The Seewald family was preparing to head on over to enjoy an Easter brunch with the rest of the Duggar clan, and Jessa explained that she would be using their dyed eggs “to make angel eggs.”

The name “angel eggs,” according to Jessa, came from her mom. “I don’t like the name ‘deviled eggs,’ these are so yummy, they should be called ‘angel eggs,’” Jessa recalled that her mom telling her when she was young.

Angel eggs stuck, and now Jessa is making them with her own kids for Easter brunch.

Angel eggs are a Duggar family Easter tradition.

Deviled eggs are a classic appetizer using boiled eggs, where the yolk is mixed with spices like cayenne pepper to make them a bit hotter and then spooned back into the egg whites. Hence the term “deviled” eggs.

Back in 2019, the Duggars introduced their own version, called “yellow pocket angel eggs,” in an Instagram post. They looked to be the same as deviled eggs, with a Duggar twist.

Now in 2021, Jessa is adding a twist of her own. She dyed her angel eggs with her kids for the first time, after she remembered “doing this a few times,” with her own family as a little girl. She gave both Henry and Spurgeon their own eggs to dip in the dye she created herself, and both little boys were impressively tidy about the whole experience.

Angel eggs are not the only Duggar Easter tradition, of course. For one thing, they don’t call it Easter Sunday, but rather Resurrection Sunday. Michelle Duggar wrote in a 2013 blog post for TLC, “We like to explain to the children that this is a celebration of the resurrection of Christ. Jim Bob and I really wanted the kids to understand the true meaning of Easter, that it isn’t about all the candy and eggs.” The family does make cookies and decorates them, crafts, and sings songs together as a family, but as far as candy and eggs go, the Easter Bunny does not visit the Duggar household. Instead their celebrations are focused on the religious aspect of Easter.

Which means angel eggs are the perfect appetizer for the Duggars on Easter Sunday.