In a recent Instagram post featuring a surprise sonogram picture, TLC star Jessa Duggar announced she's pregnant with her fourth child. The expectant mom released a statement along with her husband Ben Seewald explaining that their baby on the way is actually a rainbow baby, as they experienced a "heartbreaking" pregnancy loss last year.

"After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we’re overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way!" the couple — who are already parents to 5-year-old son Spurgeon, 4-year-old Henry, and 1-year-old daughter Ivy — told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday. "The pregnancy is going smoothly, and both baby and Jessa are doing well."

"We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life!" the couple's statement continued. "The kids are delighted, and we can hardly wait to welcome this little one into our arms this summer."

Jessa went on to share a sonogram photo of their little one on Instagram. "We’re looking forward to summertime, and here’s our #1 reason!" she captioned the photo. "Thank you, God, for this precious gift! #RainbowBaby."

Jessa Duggar is pregnant with baby number four.

Jessa has long been open about wanting a big family. In 2018, she spoke to Us Weekly about her plans to have more children after her sister Jinger Vuolo welcomed her first baby, a daughter named Felicity. "I definitely have baby fever," she told the news outlet at the time, before going on to say they might consider several options to expand their family. "The desire to adopt or possibly foster is one that continues to weigh heavily on our hearts," she told Us Weekly. Jessa and Ben went on to welcome daughter Ivy one year later.

Jessa did not reveal her exact due date nor whether or not she knows the sex of her fourth baby at this point. But one thing is certain, her little one will have loads of playmates in the Duggar clan. In fact, her sister-in-law Kendra Duggar and brother Joe are expecting their third baby this year as well, aka a built-in playmate for the youngest Seewald baby.