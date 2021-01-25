Dwayne Johnson Put On His Hairstylist Cap & Untangled His 2-Year-Old's Hair

He may be a retired professional wrestler with massive muscles, but Dwayne Johnson can expertly untangle his daughter's hair. In a sweet Instagram post, The Rock showed off his brushing skills as his 2-year-old daughter Tiana patiently, and skeptically, waits in a tiny orange holding a toy tightly in her hands.

"Now despite my two year old looking completely TERRIFIED for her life that daddy is solely responsible for getting all the painful tangles out of her hair," the 48-year-old actor captioned the post, which was shared on Friday. "Scroll left and you’ll see the calming energy, exceptional hair skills, and extraordinary patience that daddy aka mr golden hands puts on full display."

"I may be bald but I know a thing or two about hair. Mainly because I wish I had it," Johnson jokingly added, along with the hashtag #mrgoldenhands. The proud dad shares Tiana and 5-year-old Jasmine with his wife Lauren Hashian and has a 19-year-old daughter named Simone Alexandra from a previous relationship.

Fellow celeb dad Alexis Ohanian, the husband of Serena Williams and dad to 3-year-old Olympia, went on to offer some haircare advice to the dad of three. "Lots of conditioner and a good brush," he suggested. Meanwhile, YouTuber Justice Alexander commented, "What can’t @therock do? He does it all! can i set a hair appointment for my little one?"

The Fast & Furious star often shares sweet moments with his daughters. Earlier this month, in fact, he shared a cute video on Instagram showing Tiana handing her dad a stuffed cat toy whom she calls "Pubbles." And in adorable another video with his toddler, Tiana brought her dad's attention to the “Paghetti fairy," the alleged bandit who spilled spaghetti noodles all over the floor and was definitely not Tiana. Keep it up, Tiana, keep it up.