Elisabeth Moss Revealed On TV That She’s Pregnant With Her First Baby

After five seasons of playing Offred on The Handmaid’s Tale, we wouldn’t really blame Elisabeth Moss if she felt some residual apprehension about motherhood and pregnancy. The series does get a little dark, after all. Fortunately, not dark enough to keep Moss from wanting to be a mom. The Shining Girls star recently revealed that she is pregnant with her first baby and her adorable baby bump.

Moss sat down for an interview with Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday night to promote her upcoming thriller series, The Veil, on Hulu, and surprised everyone by sporting a baby bump. When Kimmel asked her, “Are you pregnant or just a really committed method actor?” the former Mad Men star responded, “A little bit of both.” Moss went on to say that she’s been “really lucky” because the pregnancy has been going “really well.”

Moss also asked Kimmel, who is a father of four himself, if he had any advice for her and he went on to share advice Bill Murray had given his wife Molly McNearney about the delivery room. “He said, ‘Bring Christmas lights to hang up [in the delivery room.’” Kimmel said, along with battery-operated candles to combat the “Walmart-style lighting.” Whether or not Moss plans to follow that advice remains to be seen, as she did not share any further details about her pregnancy like a due date or her baby’s sex.

Moss first talked openly about wanting to be a mother back in 2018, when she told Marie Claire UK, “I do want to be a mother. I like the idea of passing on what my mother passed on to me. It's not for everybody, and I didn't know if it was going to be for me, but lately, I think it is. I have no idea how I want to do it though or what the plan is.”

She does know that she wants her mom to be involved in helping to bring up her baby, however. In 2022 she admitted to You magazine that she “definitely” wanted children, in part because, “I've been very inspired by the kind of mother my mom is. She did a beautiful thing with me,” so much so that she would be willing to “give the child to my mum and she can raise it because she’d do it very well!”

We suspect Elisabeth Moss will do just fine as a mom herself once her little one arrives.