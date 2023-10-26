Olivia Rodrigo Hopped In The Car With Jimmy Kimmel's Kids For School Drop-Off

Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney just made school drop-off history for their two kids. While driving 9-year-old daughter Jane and 6-year-old son Billy to school recently, the talk show host told them they were going to pick up a “homeschool hitchhiker,” who happened to be their favorite singer, Olivia Rodrigo. She climbed into the backseat between them and no school drop-off will ever top that amazing drive. Especially for Jane, who was so starstruck she could barely contain herself.

Kimmel explains at the beginning of the video that his wife, who is one of the head writers of Late Night! with Jimmy Kimmel, is a big fan of the “Driver’s License” singer and both of their kids had become fans of her music as well. So instead of playing it on the way to school as they normally would, they had Rodrigo pretend to be a hitchhiker. Not that Jane in particular was fooled for even two seconds.

“Oh my God, Billy, it’s Olivia Rodrigo,” she says as soon as she sees her on the side of the road. When Rodrigo climbed into the backseat between them, Jane simply sat with her hands over her mouth in shock.

McNearney stepped in to help Jane get over being starstruck after Rodrigo got settled (and reminded by Kimmel, ever the dad, to “buckle up if you want a ride”. She asked her daughter what her favorite Olivia Rodrigo song was, and Jane immediately said, “I really like ‘Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl,’” and Rodrigo replied, “That’s one of my favorites too, that’s so sweet, thank you for saying that.”

McNearney went on to ask Billy, who was keeping his chill a bit better than his sister, about his favorite song. “Get Him Back” was his favorite, and his mom asked him to remind her what he planned to do to Rodrigo’s boyfriend once he got him back. “Punch him in the penis,” he said blandly as Rodrigo burst out laughing.

The three of them went on to sing both songs, with Jane getting so overcome with emotion she threw her arms around Rodrigo who sweetly hugged her back.

Rodrigo stayed in the backseat all the way to school, where both kids thanked her and headed off to class. “Have a great day! It’s all downhill from here” McNearney said as they walked away because, how could it not be? “They’ll never forget that,” Kimmel pointed out, and he’s probably right. Jane was seen mouthing “Oh my God” to herself as she walked away. As for Billy, he was probably heading off to plot his revenge against Rodrigo’s boyfriend.