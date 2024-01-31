Elmo Asked Us How We Were Doing & Damn, We Trauma Dumped On A 3-Year-Old

If you’ve been feeling especially low this long, cold, grey January, you are definitely not alone. Just ask sweet little Elmo, who innocently reached out on the internet to find out “how is everybody doing?” And boy, did he ever get responses. Tens of thousands of people reached out to Elmo to let him know just how they were doing, and the majority of us are really not doing okay.

“Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?” Sesame Street’s Elmo innocently posted on X, formerly Twitter. Now before we get into the responses, we would like to point out that the timing of Elmo’s innocent query was not ideal. A Monday morning in late January, just two weeks after Blue Monday, which has been called the most depressing day of the year. People were really not in a good place on this particular Monday or even the day after. And it really showed in the responses people were sharing with a literal red muppet who was just asking a question that probably didn’t even need a response.

Several people, or really several thousand people, responded by letting Elmo know things were not good.

People were pretty shocked by the responses, with some people actually worrying about poor Elmo and how all of this might affect him. Especially since he is a toddler.

Some people imagined what it must be like for Elmo, and by extension his social media team, to read all of these depressed responses.

There were a few people who decided to give Elmo a little break with some lighter responses, which we’re pretty sure he probably appreciated.

Chance the Rapper reports that he’s feeling pretty good, so that’s something.

For the most part, the responses were so dark that the official Sesame Street account shared a link to some helpful mental health resources for people in need.

President Biden even entered the chat.

Elmo really is doing his best to help as many people as possible. In fact, one person noted that he is basically carrying us through the darkness at this point.

If you find you’re feeling depressed and need an Elmo (or Cookie Monster) boost, try booking a cameo with either one of them to improve your day. Just hearing Cookie Monster say “me love you” with your actual name could turn things around. For at least an hour or so, at any rate.