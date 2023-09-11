Emily Blunt & John Krasinski's Daughters Look Just Like Their Mom In These New Photos

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have always been very protective of their daughters’ privacy. Very few photos of the two girls have ever been taken, and they keep their public outings as a family to a minimum. But they made an exception on Friday at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City when the whole family of four showed up in the stands together. And we couldn’t help but notice that 9-year-old Hazel and 6-year-old Violet look a whole lot like their mom.

Blunt and Krasinski took their daughters to watch Novak Djokovic take on Ben Shelton at the US Open on Friday, the whole family coordinated in various shades of blue. Their oldest daughter Hazel went casual in a baseball cap and a blue polo shirt, much like her dad, while little Violet wore a blue printed sundress like her mom. The two girls sat between their parents, enjoying snacks and drinks and really just being regular kids.

This outing as a family comes after Blunt announced earlier this year that she would be taking a bit of time off from acting to be with her family. “This year, I’m not working. I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is 9, so we’re in the last year of single digits,” the Devil Wears Prada star told Table for Two host Bruce Bozzi in July.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski took their daughters to US Open. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

She went on to explain that she feels as though “there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little. And it’s, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’ And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones.”

Now she’s getting time with her kids and clearly loving it. She and daughter Hazel looked to be having a fun bonding moment at the US Open.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski had a great time at the US Open. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Blunt’s daughter Violet, who has her mom’s coloring and mom’s face almost exactly, did appear to be somewhat less enthusiastic about the tennis match. She eventually made her way to her mom’s lap for a cuddle.

Emily Blunt cuddles daughter Violet at US Open. Elsa/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Violet, in fact, seemed to be making her way between her two parents for a bit of comfort and entertainment. She was also seen curled up in her dad’s lap. I suspect tennis is not her thing.

John Krasinski had his daughters with him at US Open. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The couple’s daughter Hazel, on the other hand, looked to be loving it as much as her parents. Clapping away and eating her snacks and getting into the whole spirit of the thing. And let’s not forget, looking a whole lot like her mom.

Emily Blunt’s daughters look just like her. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The family outing was obviously a big success. Probably even for young Violet since she got snacks.