If there is a Ryan Gosling appreciation club out there, just go ahead and elect Eva Mendes as your president. Yes, the rest of us all appreciate Gosling in our own way. But his partner in life and mom to his two daughters takes it to another level. The lock screen wallpaper on her phone is a hot photo of her life partner, because she never misses an opportunity to be Gosling’s biggest fan.

The Other Guys actress, who shares 7-year-old Esmerelda and 6-year-old Amada with Gosling, took to her Instagram recently to share a video of her doing some cleaning around the house with a microfiber towel. One of the first things she cleaned was her cell phone, which was locked on a photo of Gosling in a fitted black t-shirt flexing his muscle and staring into the screen. And when she was cleaning her phone she couldn’t help smiling down at his photo. I mean, if you are partnered up with Ryan Gosling, why wouldn’t you use him as your lock screen wallpaper? There are some of us out in the world who would do the same and we don’t even know him.

What better sign of partner appreciation is there than giving them top billing on your lock screen wallpaper? Obviously she thinks he’s dreamy.

Mendes has been getting a bit cheekier in recent months when sharing her support for Gosling, and I think it all comes down to his upcoming role as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s movie Barbie, coming out in July 2023. When the first look of Gosling dressed as Ken was released featuring the actor with platinum blonde hair and a denim vest over his shirtless chest, Mendes shared the photo on Instagram with the caption, “So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this...#Thatsmyken.” She also called his look in an interview with E! “my teenage dream, for sure,” adding that when she saw the movie “there’s that little 14-year-old inside me that’s like, ‘I love you! Oh my gosh!’”

The Hitch actress has long been open about her adoration for Gosling, even admitting in 2019 that she never wanted kids until she fell in love with him. “I was never one of those women who really wanted children, and then I fell in love with Ryan. I was like, 'Oh I get it. I don't want children, I want your children. I want your babies,’” she told The Talk.

Three years later, and she’s still swooning over her guy. That’s not too shabby.