Take An Exclusive Look At The New My Little Pony Movie Coming To Netflix

The Pony world of Equestria has lost its magic and it’s up to two friends to make things right. That’s the general premise behind Netflix’s upcoming movie My Little Pony: A New Generation, a new twist on a classic ‘90s franchise that is all about friendship, enchantment, and a royal pony who apparently really loves taking a selfie these days.

Equestria was once a place where unicorns, Earth ponies, and those spectacular winged horses known as pegasi lived together as friends. But in My Little Pony: A New Generation, things have changed. Now fear and mistrust seems to be the order of the day in Equestria, and two ponies want to make a difference. Sunny (voiced by Vanessa Hudgens) the ever-positive Earth pony and Izzy (voiced by Kimiko Glenn), a curious unicorn, set out to get everyone to love each other again. A noble cause.

In Romper’s exclusive clip, however, they have to deal with two royal pegasi named Pip (Sofia Carson) and Zipp (Liza Koshy). And neither of them seem especially interested in universal love and harmony. In fact, it looks like Sunny and Izzy are behind bars. Pip is all about that selfie (although she does wear her mane in a side part, so looks like TikTok kids haven’t told the My Little Pony crowd about that faux pas yet) as the red carpet is rolled out for her.

The two royal siblings are both visiting Sunny and Izzy behind bars, with Pip even posing with the captors for “content.” She then explains that only royal ponies can fly, and again doesn’t seem too mad about it. The siblings eventually team up with Sunny and Izzy to help the rest of Equestria find their way to being friends again.

You can stream My Little Pony: A New Generation on Sept. 24 on Netflix.