10 So-Called Family Movies That Ruined Our Childhoods

Emotional Damage
What was going on in the ‘80s and ‘90s?
Moana. Frozen. Trolls. Encanto. These are the films our kids get to watch. Entertaining, full of fun songs, bright, and very much family friendly. What did we get? Family movies that ruined our childhoods because, among Millennials, only the strong survived.
No matter when you were born or where you were, growing up is weird. But growing up in America in the ‘80s and ‘90s was its own unique variety of bizarre. We were in that in-between stage of modern parenting culture and the glorious but often terrifying free range parenting of generations prior. Our parents were terrified (and made us terrified) of razor blades in apples and kidnappers lurking around every corner, but that didn’t stop them from letting us run wild in the neighborhood or leaving us in the car while they went grocery shopping. Family and children’s entertainment followed that same trend. Clearly the people behind these movies had children in mind when they were making them, but also, based on some of their narrative choices, we kind of wonder if they’d ever met a child because things got dark.
We’ve rounded up 10 so-called family films that still haunt us. Movies that made us cry (or cower in terror) at the time and that, in retrospect make us go “WTAF were people thinking? Why would you show this to a child?”
This list may revive some buried memories. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.
And yet, horrifying as all of these “family” movies are, a lot of us probably cherish them today as beloved classics. Yes, they ruined our childhoods, but they also made them. So we wouldn’t have it any other way.