Nothing quite brings the family together like movie night. With buttery popcorn and laughter to share, watching movies with your kids is one of the most fun bonding experiences. And with tons of new movies for kids and families on the horizon of 2023, there is a lot to be excited about!

Superhero fans are in for a treat, as next year will see the return of several Marvel and DC sequels. The entertainment lineup also includes several animated and live-action movies based on books, games, and a Disneyland amusement park ride. Speaking of Disney, the company has an incredible slate of hits planned for 2023 as well, both to be released in theaters and on Disney+. And younger children will see some of their favorite characters return to the big screen. There truly will be something for everyone!

This list has titles for kids of all ages, from teens to preschoolers. There isn’t a lot known about these movies yet, but all the information available on casting, plot, and more is compiled below. Of course, things may change between now and 2023 — and more movies will almost certainly be added to the list! — so we will keep this article updated throughout the year as more information and movie ratings become available.

Many more movies are coming out in theaters this year, but there will still be some direct-to-streaming releases as well for those who prefer to watch from the comfort of their couch. Get ready for action-packed adventures, swoon-worthy romances, and laugh-till-you-cry comedies. Check out these awesome movies, below!

Harold and the Purple Crayon PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images Premiering Jan. 27, 2023 in theaters. Armed by a purple crayon and his active imagination, a little boy named Harold is creating amazing make-believe worlds in his bedroom. Now, the 1955 children’s book of the same name by Crockett Johnson is coming to the big screen starring Zachary Levi, Zooey Deschanel, Lil Rel Howery, Camille Guaty, Ravi Patel, and others. More details about this magical movie will hopefully be released soon.

The Marvels Marvel Entertainment Premiering Feb. 17, 2023 in theaters. Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau are teaming up in The Marvels, an action-packed sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel. The film will see Brie Larson return as Carol Danvers, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau. Samuel L. Jackson will also return as Nick Fury. No details about the storyline have been released yet, but we will keep you updated as we learn more!

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom David Livingston/FilmMagic/Getty Images Premiering March 17, 2023 in theaters. Jason Momoa returns as Aquaman in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. This is DC Films’ sequel to 2018’s Aquaman, which was postponed due to Covid-induced production delays with visual effects, according to Variety. The film should be worth the wait, especially with its celebrity-filled cast including Nicole Kidman at Atlanna, Patrick Wilson as King Orm, Amber Heard as Mera, Yaha Abdul-Mateen II as David Kane, and Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry among others. So far, Warner Bros. has been vague on the details, but if it’s anything like the first one, we know it’ll be amazing!

Dungeons & Dragons Liam McBurney - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Premiering March 3, 2023 in theaters. Everyone’s favorite role-playing game is coming to the big screen, with tons of big names in the cast. Dungeons & Dragons stars Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez, and will also include Regé-Jean Page, Hugh Grant, Sophie Lillis, Daisy Head, Justice Smith, Jason Wong, Chloe Coleman, and others. The details of this movie are currently kept under wraps, but if it’s anything like the game, or the multiple video game and made-for-TV film adaptions, it will follow a group of characters with varying strengths on a quest, who must defeat evil villains along the way. Fantasy and magic will intertwine to make this one epic movie.

Haunted Mansion Disney Premiering March 10, 2023 in theaters. Twenty years after The Haunted Mansion was released, starring Eddie Murphy and Marsha Thomason, a new Haunted Mansion is coming out. This movie is based on the Disneyland theme park ride and will star Rosario Dawson, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, and LaKeith Stanfield. When single mom Gabbie (Dawson) buys a new mansion, she is surprised to discover her family members aren’t the only spirits who live there. So, she hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest (Wilson), and a historian to help exorcise the ghosts inside. Fans of grim, grinning ghosts and spooky surprises will love this one!

Fast & Furious 10 Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic/Getty Images Premiering May 19, 2023 in theaters. The Fast and The Furious was released more than two decades ago, and now the final story in the action-packed franchise is coming to theaters in May. Fast & Furious 10, which will be split into two separate movies, stars Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Vin Diesel, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michelle Rodriguez, Daniela Melchior, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, and Ludacris. If fast cars and espionage are your thing, you don’t want to miss this.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Rich Fury/WireImage/Getty Images Premiering May 23, 2023 in theaters. Peter Quill, Gamora, Drax, Groot, Rocket, Nebula, and others return to defeat baddies in outer space in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This is the third installment of the Marvel Entertainment series starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, and Karen Gillan among others. The official logline hasn’t been released yet, but director James Gunn did say that the movie received a Guinness World Record for most makeup appliances created for a single production — how cool is that?!

The Little Mermaid Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Premiering May 26, 2023 in theaters. Travel under the sea with Disney as they bring The Little Mermaid to life! This live-action adaption of the Hans Christian Andersen fairytale stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder, Awkwafina as the voice of Scuttle, and more. Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken are writing new songs for the film, and the Hamilton star is even rumored to play Chef Louis. It’s going to be amazing!

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images Premiering June 9, 2023 in theaters. Travel back to 1994 when the new Transformers: Rise of the Beasts premieres! This movie, which will be produced by Lorenzo Di Bonaventura and directed by Steven Caple Jr., won’t be related to the five Michael Bay Transformers movies; rather, set in the past like the Travis Knight’s 2018 Bumblebee, according to a statement made by Di Bonaventura and Caple, per Variety. The film will focus on Optimus Prime (voiced by Peter Cullen) as he arrives on Earth for the first time. It will also star Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Ron Perlman, Luna Laruen Velez, Domenic Di Rosa, and more.

The Flash Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Premiering June 23, 2023 in theaters. Finally, a movie all about The Fastest Man Alive. He may not be the first superhero to wear a skin-tight red suit, but The Flash’s powers of speed are unmatched. That’s why it’s so exciting that he’s finally getting a standalone movie! The Flash stars Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, Ben Affleck as Batman, Michael Keaton as Batman — yes, two Batmans will be in this film, so that alone is worth seeing it for — Michael Shannon as General Zod, Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry, and many others. Hopefully more details about the story will be released soon.

Indiana Jones 5 Robino Salvatore/GC Images/Getty Images Premiering June 30, 2023 in theaters. Harrison Ford is back with his iconic hat and trusty bag of tools for Indiana Jones 5. Lucasfilm hasn’t yet announced an official title or movie description, but we know that Ford has returned at the titular character. Also appearing in the movie include Pheobe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Boyd Holbook, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas, and others. This is the first new Indiana Jones movie since 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. The series first three movies, Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade were all released in the 1980s. All four films are available on Paramount+ if you need a refresher!

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Marvel Entertainment Premiering July 28, 2023 in theaters. Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly are suiting up once again for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania! This is the third Ant-Man movie, following 2015’s Ant-Man and 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, and details about its plot have been kept under wraps for now. The movie also stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Bill Murray, Michael Douglas, Kathryn Newton, Jonathan Majors, and others. But with Rudd’s humor and Lilly’s charm, we know it’ll be good.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Premiering Aug. 4, 2023 in theaters. They love pizza and hate bad guys, and they are returning to the big screen! Seth Rogen is producing a CG-animated feature film based on the ‘90s superhero turtles Michelangelo, Leonardo, Donatello, and Raphael. No details have been released about a storyline or casting yet.

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie CNW Group/Spin Master Premiering Oct. 13, 2023 in theaters. A magical meteor crashes into Adventure City, turning Chase, Marshall, Rocky, Rubble, Zuma, Skye, and Liberty into Mighty Pups! Everything is fun and games until the pups learn something terrible: Mayor Humdinger has broken out of jail and is teaming up with a mad scientist to steal the Mighty Pups’ superpowers. Can the Mighty Pups work together to stop these evil super-villains? You’ll have to watch it to find out! PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie is the sequel to 2021’s Paw Patrol: The Movie, which introduced Liberty. This movie will focus more on Skye, who has to learn to overcome her self-consciousness about being the smallest pup in order to help her friends save Adventure City.

Dune: Part Two Warner Bros. Premiering Oct. 20, 2023 in theaters. After the success of 2021’s Dune, based on the science fiction novel by Frank Herbert, fans have high expectations for Dune: Part Two. Stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, and others are returning for the sequel, and it should be just as action-packed as the first. Some new faces might appear in Part Two as Florence Pugh is in talks to join, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and Austin Butler is possibly signing on for the film as well, according to Variety. This movie focused on Duke Paul Atreides (Chalamet), who joins the Fremen and begins a spiritual and martial journey to become Maud’dib while trying to prevent his terrible vision of a Holy War throughout the universe from happening.

If Premiering Nov. 17, 2023 in theaters. Fans of The Office, you’re in luck. John Krasinski and Steve Carrell (aka, Jim and Michael) are reuniting for a new family movie called If. Krasinski is writing, directing, and starring in the film, and Carell, Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fiona Shaw, Louis Gossett, Jr., Alan Kim, Cailey Fleming, and others will also star in the movie. Deadline reported the movie is about Krasinski’s original idea “about a child’s journey to rediscover their imagination.”

Trolls 3 Universal Pictures Premiering Nov. 17, 2023 in theaters. Poppy, Branch, and all their friends are back for the third installment of Trolls! Not a lot has been revealed about Trolls 3 yet — Universal Pictures hasn’t confirmed its plot or if main stars Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake will be returning. But after the success of 2016’s Trolls, 2020’s Trolls 2: World Tour, 2018’s TV series Dreamworks Trolls: The Beat Goes On! And 2020’s Trolls: TrollsTopia, we know it’ll be good. We can’t wait to hear the amazing soundtrack this animated musical is sure to have!

Wonka Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images Premiering Dec. 15, 2023 in theaters. This year, Santa is bringing a golden ticket for Christmas! The latest take on the 1964 Charlie and the Chocolate Factory book by Roald Dahl premieres in theaters just in time for the holiday season. But this time when we enter a world of pure imagination, we’re going all the way back to the beginning — before Willy Wonka had his famed chocolate factory. This musical stars Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka and features a star-studded cast including Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman, Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Mathew Baynton, and others. Wonka will be a fantastical journey of a young chocolatier, as he meets the Oompa-Loompas and comes up with his delectable candy recipes.

The Color Purple Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Premiering Dec. 20, 2023 in theaters. It’s hard to believe anything could be better than Steven Spielberg’s 1985 movie, The Color Purple, starring Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg, and Danny Glover, but Blitz Bazawule’s version will certainly give it a run for its money as it’s packed with stars, too. The movie is based on the Tony-winning musical, which is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker. It follows the life-long struggles of Black women in the south in the early 1900s. Taraji P. Henson plays Shug Avery, Danielle Brooks plays Sofia, Elizabeth Marvel plays Miss Millie, Aunjanue Ellis plays Mama, Colman Domingo plays Mister, Halle Bailey plays Nettie, Ciara plays adult Nettie, H.E.R. plays Squeak, and Fantasia Barrino plays Celie, among others.

The Tiger’s Apprentice Alex Goodlett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Premiering Dec. 20, 2023 in theaters. Magic! Good against evil! Animal warriors! The Tiger’s Apprentice is an incredible coming-of-age tale that has everything we love in an animated movie. It centers on a Chinese American boy named Tom Lee, who lives in San Francisco’s Chinatown. When he finds out his ancestors are magical protectors, who passed the torch to him, he must train under the tiger, Mr. Hu, to bring back the Zodiac animal warriors and fight against evil. The film stars Henry Golding as Mr. Hu, Brandon Soo Hoo as Tom, Michelle Yeoh, Sandra Oh, Leah Lewis, Bowen Yang, Sherry Cola, and others. While you’re waiting for the film to come out, you can read the book it was based on, written by the award-winning author Laurence Yep.

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron Rich Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Premiering Dec. 22, 2023 in theaters. It’s a big moment for Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins: she is the first woman to direct a feature-length Star Wars project with Star Wars: Rogue Squadron. This movie is an original story, which will introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots in a thrilling adventure. Details about the exact plot and cast have been kept quiet, and the movie production has been delayed, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Hopefully we will know more soon!

Bambi LMPC/LMPC/Getty Images Premiering in 2023 in theaters. Almost nothing is known about the upcoming Disney remake of the 1942 animated feature, Bambi. What we do know is the film will use the same realistic CGI used on the remakes of The Jungle Book in 2016 and The Lion King in 2019, according to Variety. As a refresher, the classic Disney animated film takes place in a in spring, when a buck fawn named Bambi makes friends (like the rabbit kit, Thumper, and the skunk kit, Flower) and learns lessons about life and growing up. However, when his mom is shot by hunters, Bambi discovers that dangers await in the forest.

Baby Shark Nickelodeon/Pinkfong Premiering in 2023 on Paramount+. If “Baby Shark doo doo, doo doo doo” has been stuck in your head since the song premiered on YouTube in 2015 — which is very likely considering “Baby Shark Dance” is the platforms most-watched video — then you’re going to love this: Nickelodeon Animation and the Pinkfong Company are working together to create a feature-length Baby Shark film! Nickelodeon has already developed an animated series geared toward preschoolers called “Baby Shark’s Big Show!”, which was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award, so this movie is sure to be good, too.

Barbie GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images Premiering 2023 in theaters. Barbie is coming to life! Margot Robbie is starring as the iconic doll and co-producing the new movie featuring Barbie in a collaboration between Mattel Films and Warner Bros. Pictures. Tyra Banks came alive in 2000’s Life-Size and its 2018 sequel, but no official live-action Barbie movie has ever been made before. The story follows a doll living in “Barbieland” until she is expelled for not being perfect enough — so she sets off for an adventure in the real world. Barbie is packed with stars, including Ryan Gosling as Ken, Emma Mackey, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Alexandra Shipp, Hari Nef, Issa Rae, and more.

Disney’s Snow White Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Premiering 2023 in theaters. Snow White is getting the Cinderella treatment, with a live-action adaption of its 1937 Disney animated film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. If its anything like the 2015 Cinderella, we know Snow will have a gorgeous new dress and empowering storyline to help bring this Disney Princess to the modern-day. The film will star Rachel Zegler as Snow White, Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, and Andrew Burnap among others.

Nimona Netflix. Premiering in 2023 on Disney+. Based on the New York Times bestselling graphic novel by ND Stevenson, Nimona is an animated movie coming to Netflix sometime next year. When a knight is framed for a crime, Nimona is the only person who can prove his innocence. She is a shape-shifting teen who might also be a monster the knight has sworn to kill! This movie is set in a techno-medieval world “unlike anything animation has tackled before,” according to a synopsis. It will make you think about labels and assumptions we tend to make of people that aren’t always deserved. Nimona stars Chloë Grace Moretz as Nimona, Riz Ahmed as Ballister Boldheart, and Eugene Lee Yang as Ambrosius Goldenloin.

Prom Pact Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Premiering in 2023 on Disney+. This Disney+ original rom-com stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee (who currently leads Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. on Disney+) and Milo Manheim (Zombies). It’s prom season, and Mandy (Lee) and best friend Ben (Manheim) are ignoring the elaborate promposals happening all around them. Mandy is a feminist who resists the idea of falling in love (especially heteronormative love). But when Mandy’s dream of getting into Harvard doesn’t come true, she seeks help from the popular jock Graham Lansing, whose father went to Harvard. Along the way, she discovers she may have been so focused on her future that she is missing what’s really important. Prom Pact also stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Margaret Cho, Raine Mateo, Blake Draper, and more. It sounds similar to 10 Things I Hate About You, which is a classic teen romance starring a feminist main character, which means it’s sure to be a hit.

With options from Disney to Dungeons & Dragons, nostalgia-filled films to original screenplays, Barbie to Fast & The Furious 10 — and so much more! — families will not be lacking with movie options in 2023.