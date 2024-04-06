Pop-Up Shop At FAO Schwarz Gives Kids The Chance To Meet Bluey

New York’s most iconic toy store and Australia’s most iconic pup have teamed up and for two weekends in April, you and your kiddos can join in the fun. FAO Schwarz now has its very own Bluey pop-up shop with toys, clothes, accessories, and even a chance to meet the Heeler sisters themselves.

On April 6 and 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., fans will have a chance to meet and take pictures with Bluey and Bingo — for real life! — at the famed New York City store at 30 Rockefeller Plaza. While reservations are all booked, walk-ins are still available. And even if you don’t get your pic taken, there’s plenty to enjoy at the store. Peruse the adorably appointed Bluey section for figures, play sets, plushies, Hannah Anderson pajamas (Bluey themed, obvi) and more. Throughout the month of April, customers who purchase $50 or more of Bluey merch will get a free pair of Bluey or Bingo ears while supplies last. (The ears are on a cute headband; kind of like Mickey Mouse ears you wear at Disney Parks. Not just, like, random ears. That would be weird.)

The Bluey-themed window of FAO Schwartz in Rockefeller Center. IIan Harel Bingo and Bluey in the Bluey pop up shop inside FAO Schwartz in Rockefeller Center. Ilan Harel The cutest Bluey backpacks. Ilan Harel Info 1 /3

And, of course, while you’re there, it would be frankly irresponsible not to go to the famous giant foot piano to re-enact that classic scene from Big.

April is a big mont for the Bluey brand. In addition to the FAO Schwarz pop-up shop, fans can look forward to two new episodes — “Ghostbasket” and “The Sign” — airing internationally on April 7 and 14. Normally, anyone outside of Australia has to wait months for episodes to reach our TVs and streaming services, so this is a rare treat indeed. And what better way to enjoy the highly anticipated episodes than by sporting a new pair of ears.