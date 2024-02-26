Here come the Grannies! Yes, Rita and Janet are heading our way in “Ghostbasket,” a new episode of Bluey premiering April 7 on Disney+. And, lucky us, unlike most episodes of Bluey, “Ghostbasket” will premiere internationally, aka non-Australian fans don’t have to wait months for the new episode to make its way to streaming platforms!

We don’t know much about this new episode, except for the fact that Rita and Janet are back to wreak havoc upon Bandit and Chilli (who, for the purposes of this episode, appears to be “Monica”) yet again. “Ghostbasket” is unique in that it represents the only time the Grannies have been featured in two episodes in a single season; normally, they only get one episode: “Grannies” in Season 1 and “Bus” in Season 2. Season 3 has already given us “Granny Mobile” (and a third granny in the form of “grumpy granny,” Gladys, the elderly alter-ego of cousin Muffin).

What a treat! We can’t wait to see what these (very) little old ladies have in store for us.

“Ghostbasket” isn’t the only new episode coming our way in April. “The Sign,” a quadruple-stuffed (28-minute) episode, will premiere a week later on April 14. Ludo, the studio that makes the show, assures fans “There’ll be lots of laughs, exciting guest voices, and definitely a few tears. We’re so incredibly proud of the awesome team behind the series and we can’t wait for Australia and the world to watch this very special Bluey episode with their family and friends.”

But beyond the gentle-promise of emotional damage (is this going to be more sob-inducing than “Sleepytime?”) we don’t know too much about “The Sign.” Of course this hasn’t stopped eagle-eyed fans from noticing some details in what little we have seen and coming up with some very exciting theories. Weddings? Death? A new baby?! It certainly says something about the relative importance of the episode to the series that a) it’s so much longer than a typical episode and b) that Ludo is breaking with tradition and letting all the world see it at the same time.

Whatever it may be, we’re confident at this point that Bluey will stick the landing. And, perhaps, that we will be so emotional afterwards that we will have to watch all four hilarious Grannies episodes to power through afterwards.