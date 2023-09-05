Freeform's 31 Nights Of Halloween Schedule Just Dropped, So Cancel All Plans On Oct. 1

If there is anyone out there who loves Halloween more than Freeform, I would be surprised. Once the month of October hits, the channel is in full Halloween mode. And this year, Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween is jam-packed with every single movie you want to watch for the spooky season, and maybe even one or two surprises.

Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween is actually celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, if you can believe it, and the network is honoring the auspicious occasion with some top notch programming. “Over the last 25 years, our viewers have grown up with '31 Nights of Halloween' as a time-honored tradition to watch Halloween favorites and connect with their loved ones during this special time of the season,” said Simran Sethi, EVP of Programming and Content Strategy, ABC Entertainment and Freeform. “There’s something sentimental about these holiday classics that brings a real sense of comfort and nostalgia to people, and we look forward to celebrating this anniversary with another spirited lineup.”

Starting on Sunday, Oct. 1, Freeform will be airing Halloween and Halloween-adjacent programming all day, every day. Kicking off with Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas (4:55 PST/3:55 CST) with an immediate chaser of Hocus Pocus (6:35 PST/5:35 CST) for a perfect one-two punch.

From there Freeform will feature Hotel Transylvania and Hotel Transylvania: Summer Vacation as a double feature on Oct. 2, before moving on to Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic, a reality show that offers a behind-the-scenes look at how the Magic Kingdom is transformed for the spooky season. Emma Stone’s Cruella will also be featured as will Disney’s Haunted Mansion (2000), The Addams Family, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, and The Simpsons:Treehouse of Horror marathon.

There really is something for everyone in Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween lineup this year, from Monsters, Inc. to The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn to The Sorcerer’s Apprentice to three different Spider-Man movies. This year also sees the premiere of Zombies and Zombies 2 as well as the first time the sweet Disney animated feature Encanto will be on Freeform.

Check out Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween full 2023 schedule below:

Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween schedule for 2023 kicks off on Oct. 1. Freeform

If the spooky season means climbing into your cozy pajamas and curling up in front of a good Halloween-themed movie, Freeform really does have you covered. For an entire month of amazingly spooky scheduling which really could have just been Hocus Pocus over and over but went so much further than that.