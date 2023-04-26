Watch This Cute Exclusive Clip From The New Frog and Toad Series Before It Premieres

Frog and Toad, the Caldecott and Newbery Honor-winning four-book series by Arnold Lobel, has been delighting young readers and fueling the cottagecore fantasies of adults since the 1970s. And now, these charming woodland characters are coming to Apple TV+! On April 28, the streaming platform will premiere Frog and Toad. This gentle show for kids features tremendous cast of voice actors and lots of sweet adventures with just the right amount of excitement. And Romper has an exclusive sneak peek!

Frog and Toad know that you don’t have to be the same species to be best friends. Because friendship isn’t just about enjoying the things you have in common, but celebrating and learning from each other’s differences. The series stars Academy Award winner Nat Faxon (Our Flag Means Death and The Connors) as Frog and Emmy Award nominee Kevin Michael Richardson as Toad. (With nearly 600 voiceover credits to his name, if you’ve watched a cartoon at all since the mid-‘90s you’ve heard Richardson.) But it’s not just Frog and Toad on their own: they have lots of friends! Robin, Turtle, Rabbit, Otter, Snail, and many more round out these adorable cast of critters for fun and educational adventures in nature.

Lobel published the beloved early-reader series, starting with Frog and Toad Are Friends, between 1970 and 1979. An artist trained at the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, Lobel told The New York Times that he was, first and foremost, an artist and that he found the story aspect of a making a book considerably more difficult. “Writing is very painful to me. I have to force myself not to think in visual terms, because I know if I start to think of pictures, I’ll cop out on the text,” he said in 1979. Lobel died in 1987 at just 54 years old. His children, Adrianne and Adam Lobel, are involved in the project as executive producers — the second generation of the family to share these remarkable characters with a new generation of fans.

In Romper’s exclusive clip, Frog and Toad share their plan to climb to the “tippy top” of Mount Gloom with Turtle (voiced by the inimitable Margaret Cho). And they’re going to do it... without an umbrella!

Apple TV+

Frog and Toad premieres on Friday, April 28 on Apple TV+.