Unimpressed Encanto Fans Had *Thoughts* About "We Don't Talk About Bruno" At The Oscars

The live performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” was one of the most highly anticipated aspects of the Oscars. Lots of folks on Twitter admitted that the promise of the song (which despite rocketing to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, was not nominated for an Academy Award) was the reason they tuned in, especially since the cast of Encanto would be involved. Many a fan was anxious with anticipation, including (among others) Kamau Bell.

“Come on #Oscars!” Bell tweeted, and then, in all caps, “Let’s get to that performance of ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno!’ I have kids!” (Honestly: no one likes cranky kiddos on a Monday because they stayed up too late on a Sunday!)

But some fans were... troubled. Particularly those hoping for a shot-for-shot recreation of the musical number or even, perhaps, the song as they know it. Though even critics couldn’t deny that the performance song dialed the celebrities and energy up to 11, Twitter was left with a bevvy of emotions after the song, mostly negative.

Only the first verse was (basically) what we saw in the film. Later verses, with lyrics changed to honor the Oscars, were sung by the cast of Encanto (including Stephanie Beatriz, Diane Guerrero, Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, and Adassa), Becky G and Luis Fonsi. And no, we didn’t get Dolores’ mid-song rap, but we did get a verse from Megan Thee Stallion! Sadly, it seems, people were really looking forward to what they saw in the film, but at least they kept a sense of humor about it in a way we can all enjoy...

“Lin-Manuel watching the performance of we don’t talk about bruno,” tweeted @WhyItsReyanna alongside that classic meme of Miranda as Hamilton staring at a cell phone. The memes didn’t stop there.

“I just wanted to hear “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and ya’ll brought out Luis Fonsi and Becky G,” tweeted @Iridian_Fierro above a gif of Luisa’s twitching eye.

Arrested Development’s George Michael sadly walking (a classic) accompanied @Schaffrillas’ tweet reading “They can’t even do “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” correctly. I am at my limit.”

There were Euphoria gifs...

And angry soccer fan memes declaring that “screams in Colombian” could be heard across the platform...

Dolores’s verse didn’t make an appearance in the performance (though the actress who played her did), but she made an appearance in @FatAssAristotle’s tweet, demanding to know why Dolores didn’t have a chance to “whisper rap.”

A sad Scarlet Witch from WandaVision looked forlornly alongside @Apoyofandoms’ tweet. “Alexa, play the original “We Don’t Talk About Bruno!” Please, thank you.”

Twitter user @ClearlyCaitlyn was trying to make the most of it, posting a gif of Isabela’s fake smile saying “Me trying to enjoy whatever the Oscars just gave us that definitely wasn’t “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.””

“Me sitting through the whole Oscars for “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” tweeted @peachalpacas, who is allegedly a clown (or just used a clever meme).

But if fans were disappointed, they didn’t have too long to wallow on it...

Twitter user @RiseFallNickBck observed. “Oscars: Wow, we really butchered that “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” song tonight. Good thing that’ll be the worst thing that happens right?” Enter Will Smith, represented as a cartoon man rushing into the foreground, looking determined.

Lesson learned: don’t talk about Bruno or Jada...