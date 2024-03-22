Great news for all the kids out there who love cats and crafting: Gabby’s Dollhouse, the mixed media series that celebrates all things feline and DIY is returning to Netflix on March 25 for a brand new season! While Season 8 was all about having underwater adventures in Mermaid-lantis, the ninth season of the beloved and wildly popular series will find Gabby and her cadre of kitties in new and exciting musical adventures right in the dollhouse.

From a sprinkle-riffic birthday party for Cakey to an “ameowzing” rainbow race, there’s no end to the fun Gabby can have with her friends without ever leaving her bedroom. Just one of the many perks of having a magic dollhouse, I guess! And when DJ Catnip unveils the new “purrfect” party bus, Gabby and Pandy are excited to attend the Dollhouse Music Festival. And, of course, there will be plenty of opportunities to craft along with Gabby and her friends, which has always been one of the best parts of this sweet, mixed media series.

“We love seeing how our show sparks creativity amongst our audience, and inspires them to get crafty even once the show is over,” series co-creator Traci Paige Johnson told Romper last year. “Whether it's following along with the crafting segments on the show, or designing unique creations inspired by what they see, the ultimate reward for us is watching our audience express themselves creatively, and feel empowered to run with their own imagination. We're thrilled the world loves playing in the Dollhouse as much as we do!”

In Romper’s exclusive sneak peak, DJ Catnip (great DJ name, by the way) invites Gabby and Pandy Paws on the party bus that will take them to a series of music festival shows happening throughout the dollhouse. But this isn’t an ordinary bus. Is anything ordianry in Gabby’s cat-themed world? It runs on something special...

Created by Traci Paige Johnson (Blue's Clues, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood) and Jennifer Twomey (Blue's Clues, Team Umizoomi), Gabby’s Dollhouse features the voice talents of Laila Lockhart Kraner as “Gabby”, Logan Bailey as “Pandy Paws”, Tara Strong as “Kitty Fairy” and “Mama Box”, Donovan Patton as “CatRat”, Juliet Donenfeld as “Cakey”, Maggie Lowe as “Baby Box”, Secunda Wood as “MerCat”, Sainty Nelsen as “Pillow Cat”, Eduardo Franco as “DJ Catnip”, and Carla Tassara as “Carlita.”

Season 9 of Gabby’s Dollhouse premieres on Netflix on Monday, March 25.