Gabourey Sidibe is officially a mother, and has been for several weeks. The actress welcomed twins with her husband Brandon Frankel, and told the Shade Room that their twins were born back in April.

Sidibe initially shared that she and Frankel were expecting twins back in February with an announcement on Instagram with a carousel of photos with Frankel, who she married in 2021, alongside various baby items like double strollers and a sweet message.

“I’m pregnant!” she shared earlier this year. “We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we’re giving them each a baby to take care of. Double the babies, double the cats, double the fun!! Twin Delivery coming soon! Twinty Twinty Four!!”

It turns out, the couple were pretty close to getting ready to welcome their twins at that point. They told Shutterstock that they welcomed their twins in April, a son named Cooper and a daughter named Maya. “Brandon always wanted to name a son Cooper, so we can call him ‘Coop,’ and Maya was named shortly before our baby moon to the Mayan Riviera in Mexico,” Sidibe told the outlet, per The Shade Room. “Both twins have traditional West African middle names after members of my family.”

Sidibe went on share that her twins already have “strong and hilarious” personalities even though they are still so young. “Cooper will sometimes speak for Maya and alert us that she’s about to spit up. Maya loves her name being sung to her and is the queen of comedic timing, and Cooper loves his sleep and has the funniest facial expressions,” Sidibe added. “They both love cuddling with Mom and Dad.”

The arrival of Cooper and Maya came a little quicker than the couple expected. Sidibe explained to the outlet that they had gone to see her doctor for a routine appointment and were told that the babies would be delivered that day and not when originally planned. Now that they have arrived, their parents know exactly how they want to enjoy their time with them. “We’re excited for outfits and getting them dressed up, for sing-alongs, trips and to explore, and raising them to be good people,” Sidibe told Shutterstock.

Gabby Sidibe and Brandon Frankel seem well-prepared to start their lives as parents of twins. Even if they’re not getting loads of sleep, it’s all worth it.