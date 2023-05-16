Gabrielle Union Says She & Husband Dwyane Wade Split Their Bills 50/50

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union keep things equal. In their relationship, in their parenting style, and even in the way they deal with their finances. Union says that the couple split their household bills 50/50, and even then she finds herself struggling with feeling financially secure but it’s something she’s “working on.”

The Bring It On star has been married to the retired NBA player since 2014. Wade brought three children from previous relationships into their marriage, 21-year-old son Zaire, 15-year-old daughter Zaya, and 9-year-old son Xavier, and the couple have gone on to welcome 4-year-old daughter Kaavia together. In a recent interview on the Black Millionaires podcast, Union opened up about how she and Wade manage their household expenses.

“It’s weird to say I’m head of household because in this household, we split everything 50/50,” Union admitted. “But in the other households that each of us have to support … there’s always this, like, gorilla on your back, that’s like, ‘You better work, b*tch, you better work. Oh, you’re going to sleep in? You know, somebody might not eat.’ And it’s hard.”

Union went on to add that she still has trouble with getting over a “scarcity mindset” she first began to feel as a struggling actress when she arrived in Hollywood. “I struggle with that, still,” she shared. “I think I just have more responsibilities for my money. I get nervous like, ‘Oh God, that movie didn’t open you know what does that mean? Do I – Am I … Am I going to have enough to hold everybody up?’ And everyone’s like, ‘It’s coming. Calm down.’ I’m trying to find peace in the journey, not using my anxiety and scarcity mindset to be my engine, which is hard.”

Union’s admission that she and Wade split their bills might not have seemed like a big deal to her, but it appears to have divided the internet.

“Gabrielle Union said she go 50/50 with a man who is a part owner of an NBA team. the lights are on but ain’t nobody home,” one person wrote on Twitter. Another tweeted that perhaps some people were internalizing Union’s situation and comparing it to their own. “Y’all do understand that multimillionaire Gabrielle Union splitting bills 50/50 with her multimillionaire husband Dwyane Wade is entirely different than you, an hourly worker, going 50/50 with your hourly worker bd/bf/homey/lover/friend, right?”

However Union and Wade split their bills is up to them, of course, but it is a bit sad that even after three decades working in Hollywood, she still worries about financial security. Financial trauma really sticks around, no matter who you are.