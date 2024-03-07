Gal Gadot Reveals She Gave Birth To Her Fourth Daughter After A Tough Pregnancy

Gal Gadot and her husband Jaron Varsano are celebrating an exciting new addition to their family. The Wonder Woman star recently gave birth to the couple’s fourth baby, another baby girl, and she is full of “gratitude” for the safe arrival after a difficult pregnancy.

Gadot took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of herself in the hospital after giving birth to her fourth baby, a daughter named Ori. She is seen cuddling her newest little girl, who joins 12-year-old sister Alma, 6-year-old sister Maya, and 2-year-old sister Daniella, all of whom Gadot shares with husband Varsano.

“My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through,” Gadot wrote in the caption. “You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude. Welcome to the house of girls.. daddy is pretty cool too.”

The mom of four did not share her daughter’s actual birthdate, which is in keeping with her long held policy of trying to maintain her family’s privacy. But some things, it seems, are just too exciting not to share.

Gadot has spoken in the past about how much she loves to give birth, telling InStyle in 2022, “I love giving birth. I would do it once a week if I could. It's so magical,” although she did admit that she “always take epidurals, to be fair, so it's not so painful. Just the moment you feel like you're creating life, it's incredible.” While she loves the act of giving birth, Gadot has always struggled with her pregnancies. “The pregnancies are hard for me — I feel sick and have migraines,” she said at the time. “I'm not in my element.”

This most recent pregnancy sounds as though it was another tough one for Gadot, but fortunately, as the Red Notice star wrote, they “made it through.” And her friends couldn’t be happier for her, like Jason Momoa who wrote, “congratulations mama. Love u,” and Aaron Paul who added, “Congratulations!! So beautiful.”

Life is about to get a whole lot busier for Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano now that they have four daughters, but obviously she’ll be able to handle it. She is Wonder Woman, after all.