Greta Gerwig Quietly Welcomed Her Second Baby With Noah Baumbach Months Ago

Life is pretty exciting for Greta Gerwig these days. Not only is she the director and writer of Barbie, arguably one of the most talked about movies of the year, she and husband Noah Baumbach also welcomed their second child together. It truly is Greta Gerwig’s world right now.

Gerwig and Baumbach quietly added a baby boy to their family months ago without anyone knowing, which should surprise no one since the couple, who co-wrote the script for Barbie together, have managed to protect the story of the movie despite all the rabid attention. The Little Women director managed to discreetly share that she had welcomed a second baby in a profile for Elle UK, when she casually dropped that she had recently taken her baby boy to his four-month check-up by showing the interviewer a photo of her son.

“He’s a little Schmoo. I don’t know if you can tell energy from the picture, but that’s very much his energy. He’s a wise little baby.’” she told the magazine about her little boy.

He’s a wise little baby who sleeps through the night, even if his mother stays up watching him. “The little guy is sleeping through the night. But I’m still doing that thing where I wake up, every hour to 90 minutes, and just hover. You just keep wanting to look at that baby. So I’m slightly in a twilight state.”

Gerwig and Baumbach also share 4-year-old son Harold, while Baumbach has a 13-year-old son named Rohmer from a previous marriage.

Greta Gerwig had a second baby. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Back in December, Gerwig told Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show that she was expecting. “Yes, I am with child,” she told the cheering audience. Which feels like the most Greta Gerwig way of announcing a pregnancy possible. During her interview, she told Fallon that she “went to an event recently, and I wore something, and I thought everyone would be so interested that I was having another child, and nobody cared,” the mom of two laughed. “It didn’t get reported on.”

Now we know that her second baby is here, and although we don’t know his name or his birthdate, we know he’s a “little Schmoo.”