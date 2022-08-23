Gwen Stefani might be one of the busiest moms on the planet. She’s currently on tour and getting reading for another season of The Voice. She recently collabed with dancehall rapper Sean Paul for their catchy new single “Light My Fire.” And she’s busy running her own GXVE beauty empire. (She is also possibly aging in reverse, which must take some effort.) But with all that on her plate, the sentimental mom still has time to take a break from being a rockstar to celebrate her son Zuma on his 14th birthday.

In a recent Instagram post, the performer and mother of three shared a couple of adorable throwbacks of Zuma when he was just a tiny baby. In the first photo, baby Zuma’s blue eyes match his cute hat, and another shot showed a magazine cover from when Zuma was first born. The nostalgic mom also posted some current pictures of her teenage son while she puckered up beside him. The last picture was a pretty awesome baseball-themed birthday cake topped with all kinds of tasty treats and gold candles. “happy 14th b day ZUMA!! we love u!! gx,” the “Hollaback Girl” singer captioned the post.

Stefani shares three sons — 16-year-old Kingston, 14-year-old Zuma, and 8-year-old Apollo — with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The rocker dad also jumped onto Instagram to gush about his athletic son and posted a picture of Zuma in a tie-dye T-shirt and his signature glasses. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY ZUMA -my sweetest boy you are the shine of my sun. i love everything about you. a magical boy indeed. layers on layers. so happy you’re mine. you’ve even made me fall in like with baseball. YOU HAVE AN ARM OF GOLD. and you can hit the life out of a ball that flies at 80 mph. you’re amazing. we are gonna celebrate hard. because that’s how we roll.❤️,” the Bush frontman captioned the post.

Stefani is currently married to TV costar and country superstar Blake Shelton. While the couple don’t have any children together, Shelton is an adoring stepdad. “Look, I love music and I love The Voice. I love all the cool things I get to do with my job, but those things all take a backseat now to Gwen and the kids and it’s just a new phase of my life. I’m having fun putting out songs when I feel like it, and luckily the record label allows me to do that,” Shelton said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Such supportive words from a partner must sound like music to any mom and surely to Gwen Stefani’s ears.