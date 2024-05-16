If you’ve got a savory tooth, Hailey Bieber might’ve just opened your eyes to a new salty and spicy food combo, courtesy of her “biggest” pregnancy craving right now. Yes, there’s pickles involved, but it’s not as cliché as you think.

The mom-to-be announced last week that she’s pregnant with her first child with husband Justin Bieber and while she didn’t reveal other details like her due date or if they know the sex of the baby, TMZ reported she’s about six months along. And at this point in her pregnancy, she shared with her fans that she’s craving some specific foods.

“Currently my biggest craving right now 🙈 🙈🙈🙈 egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce 🥲😂 the 27-year-old model wrote over a photo of her creation posted on her Instagram Story. “And no, you’re not allowed to judge!!”

Hey, while some headlines have called her craving “strange” or “unusual,” no one’s judging over here. That pickle-egg salad-hot sauce combo actually sounds pretty tasty and, honestly, we could see it end up on a trendy brunch menu. Pair it with a Bloody Mary? Or a Virgin Mary for the moms-to-be? That sounds like a salty and spicy good time.

Hailey Bieber/Instagram

Beyond her pregnancy cravings, Bieber also shared a few pictures of her baby bump recently. “The past few weeks have been 🐣✨🤍🌴😴💤🌸🌸🌅🥹🥹🥹🥹,” she captioned an Instagram post featuring photos of her posing with her pregnant belly.

The past few weeks have surely been exciting, perhaps especially for Justin Bieber’s mom Pattie Mallette. After the couple announced their pregnancy news publicly, she quickly took to her Instagram to gush about becoming a grandma. “Oh my gosh, I’m going to be a grandma! Oh my goodness!” she said in a video posted on her account. “Justin and Hailey you are going to be the best parents ever and I am so excited. Oh my goodness. Praise God.”

Until their little one arrives, something tells us Grandma Bieber will be more than happy to be on pickle and egg salad duty.