Justin Bieber's Mom Shared The Sweetest Video Gushing About Being An “Excited” Grandma

When Hailey and Justin Bieber announced that they were expecting their first baby together on Instagram, their fans were super excited. But not as excited as Justin’s mom Pattie Mallette, obviously. After the parents-to-be shared the news publicly, the singer’s mother also took to Instagram to share that she was beyond excited to become a grandma in a sweet video where she did, indeed, look like she was over the moon.

On Thursday, Hailey and Justin made their pregnancy announcement through photos of their vow renewal service, which took place nearly six years after they got married in September 2018. Hailey wore a white lace dress in the photos that showed off her growing baby bump, posing for photos as her husband clicked away. They did not share a message, instead letting the photos speak for themselves.

Pattie Mallette, however, shared a video expressing her joy over the couple becoming parents. “So I have been waiting for this day and now that they have shared it I can finally celebrate with ya’ll!” Mallette said in her video. “Oh my gosh, I’m going to be a grandma! Oh my goodness! Justin and Hailey you are going to be the best parents ever and I am so excited. Oh my goodness. Praise God.”

The soon-to-be grandma captioned the video, “BABY BIEBER IS ON THE WAY!! I’m gonna be a GRANDMA!! CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber and @haileybieber !! My heart is so full. What an exciting new adventure. Love you so much!”

Mallette was so excited, in fact, that she caused a bit of a furor when she appeared to imply that the couple were expecting twins. Hailey Bieber’s dad Stephen Baldwin shared a congratulatory post for the couple on Instagram, Mallette wrote “Congratulations Grandpa! WE ARE GONNA HAVE THE CUTEST GRAND-BABIES EVER!” So babies, plural. She quickly followed up and explained, “No not twins lol I wish. I just mean in general. Hopefully they will have more than one eventually. They will make beautiful babies whenever they have them. One is enough for now.”

Hailey and Justin Bieber have long been dealing with rumors about a potential pregnancy, and back in 2020 the “Love Yourself” singer told Ellen DeGeneres that they were waiting for a good reason. “There's not really an issue, but I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman,” Bieber said at the time. “And I think she just wants to — I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that's OK.”

Now the couple are ready to bring a baby into the world. And so are their parents.