Halle Bailey Shared New Photos Of Her Baby Boy Halo Covered In Mud & He's So Precious

Halle Bailey just turned 24, and she celebrated her birthday with two of her favorite people. Her rapper boyfriend DDG and the couple’s baby boy Halo. Little Halo joined his parents in a little mud bath photo shoot and he’s too dang cute cuddled up in his mom’s arms.

The Little Mermaid star quietly welcomed Halo with DDG sometime in 2023, waiting until January to share his arrival with the world on Instagram. Alongside a photo of her baby boy’s hand, the new mom wrote at the time that “even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo. the world is desperate to know you.”

Since his arrival, Bailey and DDG have been cautious about sharing any photos of their little boy on social media. So when the new mom celebrated turning 24 with a photo shoot featuring both DDG and Halo on Thursday, her fans were excited to get a glimpse of the sweet baby. Or at least, a partial glimpse as Bailey blurred her son’s face to protect his privacy.

The first photo sees Bailey cuddling little Halo while both are covered in mud, and moves on to a shot of the singer in a bikini. She also included a photo of DDG with the words “Halo’s daddy” written in mud across his back, and finally, a photo of baby Halo with his little arms around her neck, giving his mom a kiss.

Bailey’s sister and frequent collaborator Chloe Bailey wrote “my halle and that’s my halo” with some heart-eyed emojis on the post, while someone else noted that DDG seemed to be pretty happy as a new dad. “That man is so happy to be a father! I love this for Halle and Halo.”

The proud mom told People last month that it was DDG who came up with their son’s precious name, saying at the time, “It was actually my boyfriend’s idea. He’s the one who came up with his name.” She went on to say that they both “just agreed, and we loved it. I love the name Halo.”

It certainly doesn’t hurt that her son has a built-in theme song from Bailey’s mentor Beyoncé, although the singer demurred when asked by People if there was a connection to the song “Halo,” noting, “He for sure has a theme song.” And he for sure has parents who are loving their time with him.