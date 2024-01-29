Halle Bailey Defends Decision To Keep Pregnancy Secret After “Annoyed” Fan Said She Lied

Few people had a more eventful 2023 than Halle Bailey. She starred in The Little Mermaid, one of the most talked about Disney live-action remakes of the year, and released new music that has been nominated for a Grammy. But beyond that, Bailey and her boyfriend welcomed their first baby together and somehow managed to keep the pregnancy under wraps despite massive public interest. So yes, you really could say that 2023 was Halle Bailey’s big year. And you would be right. Here’s what you need to know about her sweet little family.

Halle Bailey’s boyfriend DDG is a fellow musician.

Back in January 2022, the “Angel” singer was first linked romantically with fellow musician and YouTube star Darryl Dwayne “DDG” Grandberry Jr. when the two were seen together at an Usher concert in Las Vegas. They have been together ever since, supporting each other and even singing together in TikTok videos where they were clearly delighted with one another. They’ve attended galas together, and Bailey admitted in a 2022 interview with Essence that she had been a fan of DDG’s YouTube videos for years. “I’ve been a fan of his for years,” she said at the time. “I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was one of them.”

They welcomed their son Halo in January.

After months of social media speculation about her possible pregnancy, Bailey announced on Instagram that she and DDG had indeed welcomed a baby boy together, who they named Halo. She shared a photo of his precious little hand at the time with the message, “even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo. the world is desperate to know you.”

She has defended her decision to keep her pregnancy private.

In the weeks since welcoming baby Halo, Bailey has defended her decision to keep her pregnancy private amid online backlash. On Jan. 28, the singer responded to a critic who claimed that fans were “annoyed” that Bailey “went out of her way to lie” about her pregnancy, writing on X that she “never lied or even said anything about it honey.”

“making a joke about my nose was the farthest i went,” she added. “i’ll never understand why you are mad i protected my own peace, wouldn’t you do the same? and i’m gonna share my pics now if i want to because my son is here safely, if u don’t wanna see it just keep scrolling baby lol God bless you!”

The mom of one is referring to a post from November where social media users wondered if she had “pregnancy nose” and told people at the time to “leave me the hell alone.” She was clearly not ready to share her pregnancy with anyone, and this is, of course, her right.

With any luck, the singer is able to enjoy a little peace and quiet with DDG and her baby boy, finding their own footing as a family.