The Hallmark Channel's First-Ever "Christmas Cruise" Is Heading To The Bahamas

There are certain combinations that just go perfectly together. Peanut butter and jelly. Hall and Oates. The Hallmark Channel, Christmas, and a cruise. That’s right, the Hallmark Channel is launching its first-ever Christmas cruise. Which means you can sail on down to the Bahamas while also wearing an ugly Christmas sweater and decorating Christmas cookies. The Hallmark Channel is letting us have all the things and we couldn’t be more excited.

The Hallmark Channel Christmas Cruise, created in partnership with Sixthman, is coming to make the holidays even better in November 2024. The cruise will be hosted onboard the Norwegian Gem and sets sail out of Miami for a four-day cruise (Nov. 5 to 9) to Nassau, Bahamas and back. Things kick off with a sail away ceremony and a Christmas tree lighting. The cruise ship will be all decked out (get it?) in holiday finery like a true winter wonderland, and even better, there will be loads of Christmas activities for Hallmark fans. Things like Christmas cookie decorating, Hallmark Channel wine tastings, ugly sweater contests, and even a Christmas “carol-oke.” Who knows, you might even be singing a duet with one of the Hallmark celebrities who will be sailing on the cruise with you. Certainly the Hallmark holiday movie celebrities (we don’t know who they will be just yet) will be available for photo-ops and behind-the-scenes panels.

Plus you will get to see an exclusive Hallmark Channel “Countdown to Christmas” movie premiere onboard. What else could anyone possibly want?

The Hallmark Channel Christmas cruise has apparently been an idea that has been a long time coming. “We hear time and time again that people want to immerse themselves in the world of Hallmark Channel Christmas movies and this venture is sure to bring our brand to life in a new, captivating way,” Natalie Vandergast, Hallmark Media’s Vice President of Consumer Products, told People. Vice President of Sixthman events Jeff Cuellar spoke directly to “Hallmarkies,” telling them to “leave your puffy jacket and grab your Christmas spirit and passion for Hallmark Channel Christmas movies as we set sail on the most heartwarming, holly jolly experience on the high seas.”

Potential sailors can sign up for pre-sale tickets now without an expectation of payment and will be given priority booking privileges before the general public. The price for the cruise starts at $975 per person all the way up to $4,550 to stay in the Owner’s Suite, and there are several payment options available.

What a cruise it will be for those lucky enough to get on board.