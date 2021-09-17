One of the most anchoring characters on Apple TV+ Ted Lasso is Rebecca Welton, the cynical-yet-vulnerable owner of AFC Richmond. Played by actress Hannah Waddingham with equal parts warmth and icy precision, Rebecca is arguably the character who keeps Lasso’s hyper-positivity from grating on the audience’s nerves. Waddingham plays Rebecca with real humanity, with real insecurities and mistakes and a love of Ted’s secret shortbread cookies that resonates so well, she earned herself a Best Supporting Actress Emmy nomination. If she wins, it seems perfectly likely that Waddingham will celebrate with her daughter and longtime partner. Privately, since she’s all about privacy with her own little family.

With Her Partner For More Than A Decade

Waddingham and her partner, hotelier Gianluca Cugnetto, have reportedly been together for more than a decade. According to Cugnetto’s LinkedIn profile, he is a food and drink guru who specializes in “luxury customer service” experiences at hotels in places like Dubai, Cyprus, and the Maldives. In other words, exactly the kind of man Rebecca Welton would like to meet in Season 2 of Ted Lasso. Especially since Cugnetto shares articles about Waddingham on his Facebook page as a way to show his support.

She Has A Daughter

In 2016, Waddingham and Cugnetto welcomed their only child, a daughter. Their daughter is named Kitty, and the pair once took her to see the Teletubbies in concert together.

She Struggled With Fertility

When Waddingham shared her pregnancy news back in 2015 with the Huffington Post, she admitted she had struggled with fertility issues, “I don't mind saying it, I know plenty of women go through it, but they kept telling me that my fertility was so low and that it might not happen. It's incredible how it hits you suddenly. It's taken my breath away; I’m so pleased.”

She Takes Her Daughter On Set

When her daughter was still a baby, she joined her mother on the set of Partners In Crime. While her daughter is older now and presumably in school, it’s nice to think of her visiting the set of Ted Lasso and soaking up some of those positive vibes. Especially between Keely (Juno Temple) and Rebecca.