Araya Doheny/WireImage/Getty Images
Hannah Waddingham's 2022 Emmys Look Featured Sneakers & It Looks So Comfortable
Sensible and stylish at the same time.
by Sydni Ellis
Red carpet glamorous — but make it comfortable — seems to be Hannah Waddingham’s motivation behind her style at the 2022 Emmy Awards tonight. The mom of one showed up to the red carpet in a gorgeous pink tulle ball gown, sporting high-top white converse underneath instead of heels. Such a sensible mom choice for the Ted Lasso star that looks totally chic at the same time.
More to come…