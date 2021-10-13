If you’re looking for the scoop, look no further. A brand new Harriet The Spy animated series is coming to Apple TV+ with stars like Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch. Whether you’re a fan of the book, Harriet the Spy by Laurie Fitzhugh, or the 1997 movie starring Michelle Trachtenberg, here’s everything you need to know about the the upcoming animated series.

Harriet The Spy Is About An 11-Year-Old Girl

Harriet M. Welsch is an 11-year-old girl who is “outspoken and perpetually curious.” With big dreams of being a writer, Harriet, who lives in New York City, knows that she will need to know everything, so, naturally, she becomes a spy. Unlike the 1997 movie, this new series is set in the ‘60s.

Produced by the Jim Henson Company, each episode of Harriet The Spy is rated TV-G, which means it will be kid-friendly enough for the youngest kids in your family to enjoy.

The Official Trailer Is Here

The first official trailer for the series shows a snippet of what’s to come. “My name is Harriet M. Welsch, and if I want to be a writer, I have to know everything,” Harriet says in the trailer. “And to know everything I have to see everything. The only way to see everything is to become a spy.”

The trailer reveals that the animated series will not only show the adventures that Harriet gets into as a spy, but also hopes to send an empowering message to young girls. “Girls can lead, too!” she says at one point in the trailer. “I’m glad I’m not perfect. I would be bored to death.”

You May Recognize Some Stars

As if the series could not get any better, the voice actors take the show to a whole new level. Booksmart’s Beanie Feldstein lends her voice to Harriet and the hilarious Glee and Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress, Jane Lynch, stars as Harriet’s no-nonsense nanny, Ole Golly. You might even recognize some minor characters, too. Mean Girls actress Lacey Chabert plays Marion Hawthorne, the ringleader of the group of popular girls at Harriet’s school.

And don’t be surprised if the show’s theme song becomes a staple on your daily playlist. Courtney Barnett’s new song “Smile Real Nice” is the theme song for Harriet the Spy and has some pretty great lyrics to sing along to. “I like it when I get to be myself,” Barnett croons.

Harriet The Spy Premieres on Apple TV+ In November

The first five episodes of Harriet the Spy will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, Nov. 19. The second half of the first season will air in the spring of 2022.

A subscription to Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month after a free seven-day trial. With your Apple TV+ subscription you can watch classic family favorites, like It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, or brand new shows, like Hello Jack! The Kindness Show.