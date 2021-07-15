Nearly four months after welcoming her third child, a daughter named Mae, Hilary Duff felt “ready” to share a collection of intimate birth photos with the world. In an emotional Instagram post, the Younger actress shared eight photos from the day Mae was born at home in March and opened up about the “support system” that helped her arrive safely.

“Feeling ready to share some photos of Mae Mae’s birth day!!!” Duff captioned the series of photos. “For me to feel safe during birth and get to where I need to go, it’s crucial to have the right support system. The perfect amount of space, counter-pressure, humor, stillness and people that support my power.”

Duff shared that she relied on her husband, musician Matthew Koma, and her doula to keep her calm during the intense moments. “My hubby is the most calm anchor in the room when I feel like climbing the walls,” she wrote, “and my little Molly is an extraordinary doula who sat with me when I needed to be still and quiet.”

Another form of support Duff had was a vision board with inspirational quotes and the names of her two other children, 2-year-old daughter, Banks, and 9-year-old son, Luca, who she shares with ex-husband, Mike Comrie. Duff’s own mom was also by her side to make snacks and watch Mae’s arrival. “The help that I have to support my other children while I am not able is maybe the most comforting thought of all,” Duff wrote.

Duff and Koma welcomed daughter, Mae James Bair, on March 24. At the time, Duff shared that she delivered her in a water birth at home and even had Luca on hand to witness just how strong his mama is. “It was important for me because I’m really big on being open and honest with him about how strong women are and what childbirth looks like,” Duff said during an appearance on The Informed Pregnancy Podcast in April. “He knows all about periods and it’s important for me to normalize that conversation with him for all the women that are going to be in his life.”

In her new Instagram post, Duff gave kudos to other powerful moms. “From getting pregnant, to c-sections, hospital or home births, the breastfeeding journey (oy vey that one gets me every time) and raising these little beings responsibly to be stand up, confident, kind citizens of the world,” she wrote. “It’s completely consuming. A tedious, magical, miraculous adventure...so cheers, almighty mothers. You make mountains move daily.”