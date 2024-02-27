Hilary Duff & Her Moms Friends Threw A Montesorri Tea Party For 98 Children

Hilary Duff is not letting the fact that she is currently pregnant with her fourth child slow her down. Far from it. The Lizzie McGuire star recently decided to get together with some fellow moms to organize a Montesorri tea party for her daughters. Oh, and 96 of their friends. You know, just keeping it casual.

Duff, who is mom to 2-year-old daughter Mae and 5-year-old daughter Banks with husband Matthew Koma as well as 11-year-old son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie, took to Instagram recently to share photos from a truly incredible tea party she threw for her daughters and their friends. The pictures show Mae wearing a period dress while Banks went more high fashion in a tweed blazer with matching shorts, both of them wearing lace gloves, costume jewelry, and the ever-important hair bows. The backyard was an absolute vision of flowers and delicate tea cups, table cloths and paper umbrellas and colorful cakes and finger sandwiches.

“Mission: annual Montessori tea party,” Duff explained in the caption of the carousel of photos. “to me and all the moms who made this lit for 98 little nuggets - we destroyed and how tired are you still ??”

So what was it about Duff’s tea party that made it Montesorri? The ritual of it, the concept of slowing down to really enjoy the tradition of making and sharing tea, and of course, the socialization. All peak Montesorri concepts that make a tea party like this so appealing. Plus the visuals aren’t bad either.

Duff’s fans were impressed with her party planning skills and really wanted to be a part of this tea party. “This is STUNNING. Looks nicer than a lot of peoples wedding,” wrote one follower, while another added, “This is would be a dream come true for me as a 33 yr old! I always grew up wanting a really fancy tea party. Your girls are adorable.”

This follower couldn’t get over the sheer number of children she was hosting, writing “Pero NINETY EIGHT?!!?”

We have to admit, we were pretty impressed that Duff and her fellow mom friends were able to pull together such an incredible party for nearly 100 children. We don’t blame them for needing a minute to recover after such an event. It was basically as big as a wedding, but for children.