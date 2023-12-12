Hilary Duff Reveals She's Pregnant With Baby #4 In Her Family's Christmas Card

Hilary Duff’s family holiday card came with an extra surprise this year. Yes, there was her 11-year-old son Luca, looking cool and relaxed, smiling next to her 4-year-old daughter Banks and 2-year-old daughter Mae. All of them looking adorable in the photo. And finally, her baby bump. Because Hilary Duff is pregnant with her fourth child, and this is how she’s told us all. With her Christmas card.

The Lizzie McGuire star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her family’s Christmas card, featuring the entire “Duff, Bair, Comie crew,” who were saying “so much for silent nights,” as the edge of the card read, with the whole family posing in pajamas and Duff, notable, cupped her hands on her stomach with a shocked look on her face. A shocked look that came not from the fact that her daughter was hanging from the rafters. Instead, as the back of her card read, “Buckle up Buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch.”

“Surprise Surprise!” Duff captioned her pregnancy announcement on Instagram.

Duff’s followers, including some celebrity friends, were quick to share their surprise and excitement for Baby #4. Lucy Hale wrote “Ahhh Congrats you guys!” while Elle Fanning simply posted a bunch of heart emojis with the message “woohoo.” Several followers couldn’t help commenting that the decision to use her Christmas card was inspired, with one person writing, “Honestly the best holiday card. No notes.”

Neither Duff nor Koma shared any further information about their fourth baby like a due date or sex, but just knowing it’s coming is enough for now.

Certainly Duff had a big job to top last year’s Christmas card. Last year the whole family staged a truly epic card with the children holding their parents hostage, wrapped in tinsel, with the message, “All is not calm.” This tells us a few things. First, this family really loves the carol “Silent Night.” Second of all, they are not afraid of the chaos. Hence adding a fourth child into the mix. And third, they just really love to pull off a great Christmas card. Something they are passing down to their kids, as Duff’s 4-year-old daughter Banks chose a very special birthday card for her mom this year with the beautiful message, “Happy Birthday D*ckhead.”

Clearly great card ideas run in the genes.