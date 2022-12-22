Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Are Held Hostage By Their Kids In Hilarious Holiday Card

With the onset of the holiday season of course comes the barrage of all of those family holiday cards. Some might go for a casual and cute matchy-matchy look, others might ditch the kids altogether and mail out a classy couple’s shot, but Hilary Duff is all about keeping it real this Christmas. Instead of a generic family picture, Duff went for the laughs and showed the world what it’s really like to be a parent during the chaotic holiday season. The actress and mother of three recently took to social media to share her hilarious Christmas card featuring her bound and gagged husband Matt Koma and her brood of mischievous kids.

Duff debuted her original red-checkered themed card in a recent Instagram post that proudly paid homage to her blended family reading “A Duff some Bairs and a Comrie.” Duff shares 1-year-old Mae and 3-year-old Banks with her rocker husband, and also has 10-year-old son Luca, who she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie. In the picture, Duff and Koma look like they were kidnapped and held ransom by their children – their mouths are taped shut and they are tied up with Christmas lights. While Mae was pictured living her best life and delighting in a tasty cupcake, of course Little Miss Feistypants Banks, was caught red-handed holding a roll of duct tape. “Happy Holidays. All is not calm,” said the bottom of the card. “Happy Holidays,” Duff captioned her post.

Duff has plenty to celebrate this holiday season. She recently rung in her wedding anniversary and shared a sweet post on Instagram gushing about her husband and the life they are building together as busy parents. “Matthew. I love you so much. Happy 3 years! I don’t know if you knew what you were getting into or that you weren’t going to sleep or sit down for the next 5-10 years but I think for the most part you’re pretty happy about it. Our life is so full and I’m over the top grateful for the guy that I got to do all this madness with,” Duff captioned the post.

The How I Met Your Father star obviously loves being a mother, but she also doesn’t shy away from how stressful parenting can be. In an essay she penned for Refinery29, the former teen queen opened up about the highs and lows of motherhood. “I love my kids more than anything. I cannot imagine not being a parent,” Duff wrote. “But I don't always like them. I'm constantly cleaning up after them and they're both always running in two separate directions and it's absolutely exhausting. It's also the best, most rewarding thing.”

Duff’s secret ingredients to getting through the hard days of being a working mom seem to be having a great time and keeping those smiles coming. Whether she is playing amateur hairdresser at home or giving the rest of us some inspiration to take that weekend moms getaway, Duff just seems like a natural when it comes to being that fun mom.