The Prince and Princess of Wales have officially released their 2022 Christmas card — and denim appears to be the theme! Kate Middleton, Prince William, along with their three children — 9-year-old Prince George, 7-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 4-year-old Prince Louis — are all dressed very casually in jeans and sneakers for their annual holiday card, which was taken in Norfolk earlier this year.

“Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card!” the Prince and Princess of Wales shared on their Instagram and Twitter accounts on Tuesday, tagging royal family photographer, Matt Porteous.

In the photo, the whole family is walking on a path towards the camera, hand in hand, and smiling from ear to ear. Youngest royal of the bunch, Prince Louis, however, is the only one who opted to not show off his pearly whites in the picture and, as many royal fans noticed, is not really holding his old sister’s hand. (Classic Prince Louis...) And royal watchers seemed to especially love Middleton’s choice of denim for the occasion. “Skinny jeans forever,” one royal fan tweeted.

Porteous also shared the card on his social media pages and said he was “delighted” to photograph the family this year. “I was delighted to spend time photographing The Prince and Princess and their children in Norfolk earlier this year,” Porteous captioned the family photo on his Instagram. “It is always such an honour to capture these special moments within a family and I’m delighted they have chosen this portrait for their 2022 Christmas card.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales have many exciting holiday festivities in the works this year. Middleton is hosting her second annual televised Christmas carol service, Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, which will air on Christmas Eve. And the royal kids are gearing up to perform in Christmas events with their fellow students at their new school.

While the Wales family will surely be busy with official royal engagements and outings as the holidays near, this year’s Christmas card seems to hint that they’ll be cozy and casual as they celebrate at home.