Happy holidays from the Sussexes! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released their 2022 holiday card with one noticeable difference. Since they’ve become parents, the couple has shared a festive image with their children, 3-year-old Archie and 1-year-old Lilibet, to mark the holidays. This year, however, the couple opted to share a black-and-white photo of them from the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala in December, where they were honored for fighting racism and the work they’ve done for social change through their nonprofit organization, Archewell.

“Wishing you a joyful holiday season,” the card shared on their organization’s website reads. “From our family to yours, and on behalf of our teams at The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions, we wish you health, peace, and a very happy new year.” Royal reporter Omid Scobie also revealed that the couple’s Christmas card was environmentally-friendly as they went “paper-free” this year.

For their 2021 holiday card, Meghan and Harry shared the very first photo of their daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana. “This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world,” last year’s card read. “Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families — from those being relocated from Afghanistan to American families in need of paid parental leave.”

In 2020, before Lilibet was born, the family’s Christmas card featured an illustration of Meghan, Harry, red-headed Archie, and their two dogs, released through the UK-based animal welfare charity, Mayhew.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2022 holiday card. Archewell Foundation

While Meghan and Harry opted for a couple photo this holiday season, they did share a whole bunch of adorable photos of life with Archie and Lilibet with their docuseries Harry & Meghan, which was released on Netflix earlier this month. The series revealed intimate chapters of the Sussexes’ lives, including their personal perspective on what led to their historic move to step back from their senior royal roles in 2020, Meghan’s miscarriage, how Tyler Perry became Lilibet’s godfather, Meghan’s incredible text from Beyonce, and their current lives in California with their children.

“Part of what’s beautiful here is the freedom to have family moments out in the world,” Meghan says in Episode 6 of the docuseries. “And I want our kids to be able to do that and to be able to travel. And to fall in love, you know. I just want them to be happy.”

Harry added, “The world that they see is how I would love the world to be. They don’t...they don’t worry about the things we worry about.”