As her due date with her third child gets closer, Hilary Duff revealed she has pregnancy sciatica in a recent post on her Instagram Story. To deal with the pain she's experiencing right now, the Younger actress is currently spending a bit more time in bed as she waits for her little one to arrive.

"When the pregnancy sciatica gets ya," Duff captioned a selfie of her laying down in bed, staring off into the distance shared on her Instagram Story this week. While Duff did not share much more about what she's experiencing, pregnancy sciatica is essentially nerve pain in the lower back and leg and it can be quite painful.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the sciatic nerve branches from your lower back through your hips, butt, and down each leg. A growing baby, in addition to general body swelling, can put pressure on the sciatic nerve, causing sciatica in pregnancy, as the Cleveland Clinic explains. For some women, this can cause numbness in the legs or feel like a literal pain in the butt, according to the RMC Health System in Alabama.

Luckily for Duff, who is already mom to two adorable kids — 8-year-old son Luca and 2-year-old daughter Banks — there are remedies to relieving sciatic nerve pain. Dr. Brenda Fairchild, a board-certified chiropractor who specializes in pregnancy and pediatrics recommends getting plenty of rest but also staying active, and stretching your muscles can help your back and legs, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

As for Duff, it looks like she was able to get some rest.

Until baby number three arrives, Duff will just have to continue to find ways to deal with the pain. Although her previous pregnancies had left her feeling exhausted, the actress told People this past December that this pregnancy "feels easier." "I'm more tired because of having a toddler, but have less time to focus on the pregnancy because I'm busy with my kids and work," she told the magazine. "It's a nice distraction because I'm not Googling everything and obsessing over everything that's happening with the pregnancy."