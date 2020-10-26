Almost exactly two years after giving birth to her daughter, Banks, Hilary Duff revealed she's pregnant once again and expecting her third child.

Over the weekend, the actress shared a video of her husband, Matthew Koma, rubbing her growing bump while she smiled into the camera. "We are growing!!!" Duff captioned the sweet reveal video. "Mostly me..."

Duff and Koma are already the parents to their 2-year-old daughter, Banks. Duff shares her 8-year-old son, Luca, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

"Lol quarantine was fun," Koma wrote in the caption of his Instagram post announcing the news. "Baby #3 — 2021."

They're not the only ones who are excited. Duff's famous friends and followers took to the comments to congratulate the couple on their big news. "Yay!! The best news!!," actress Mandy Moore, who is also expecting, commented on the photo. "Love you two and can't wait to be mamas together! Xo."

"Yes!!!," actress Lea Michele, who recently gave birth to her first child, added. "Congratulations!"

Duff didn't reveal too many of the details surrounding her pregnancy in the announcement, letting the very exciting news speak for itself. It's safe to say that this has been a big year for Duff. Not only is she pregnant, but she wrote a children's book (also due in 2021), and is currently filming Season 7 of her show, Younger, in New York City.

