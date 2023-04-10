Hilary Swank Gave Birth To Twins & Announced Their Arrival With The Sweetest Photo

Hilary Swank just became a first-time mom — times two! The actress revealed on Instagram that she had welcomed twins, a boy and a girl, with husband Philip Schneider, and shared a beautiful photo to announce their arrival.

The 48-year-old Alaska Daily star first shared news of her pregnancy during an interview on Good Morning America last October. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I’m going to be a mom,” she said at the time. “And not just of one but of two. I can’t believe it.” Swank called the pregnancy “such a blessing,” telling Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa that it was “a total miracle. It’s unbelievable.”

On Sunday, Swank took to Instagram to share a lovely photo of her standing outside watching the sun set over the water while holding her two babies. The photo was taken from behind, with Swank cradling her two little bundles against her shoulders.

“It wasn't easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it,” the proud mom wrote on Instagram. “Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven.” While she did not share her babies’ names or their actual birth date, we do know that she welcomed a boy and a girl from her post. And everyone looks to be doing just fine.

Several of Swank’s celebrity friends took to Instagram to offer their congratulations, like Sharon Stone who wrote, “God bless honey This is the most extraordinary journey ever, so happy for you all,” and Juliette Lewis who added, “congrats beautiful strong mama and babes.”

Swank’s pregnancy with twins at this stage of her life has been a real journey, and one that really had her marveling at what women’s bodies can actually do. “I feel like women are superheroes,” she told James Corden in January, per People. “What our bodies do? I have such, like, a whole newfound respect. I mean, I love women, I've always loved women, but now, I'm like, 'Wow, we can do this!’”

Just four months later, Swank has given birth herself. To not just one but two sweet babies. And it looks like the adventure is just beginning for her family.