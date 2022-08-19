Food
Kellogg's Is Releasing A Hocus Pocus 2 Potion-Inspired Cereal
Grab your broom and spoon!
Witches and breakfast fans, rejoice! Just in time to get you ready for Halloween season, one of your favorite spooky movies is back with a sequel! And to celebrate, Kellogg’s has announced it’s releasing a Hocus Pocus 2 potion-inspired cereal called “Berry Brew” in select retailers this August.
By the looks of the nostalgic trailer that dropped on Disney+, Hocus Pocus 2 is definitely worthy of the high honor of a cereal to simultaneously munch on while streaming. The original movie, which starred Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy is a cult classic from the ‘90s (and a great choice for a family-friendly flick to get you in the mood for fall). All three actresses are back for the sequel in which the child-hungry Sanderson witches are accidentally brought back to life by a trio of young women in Salem, Massachusetts.
“Disney’s Hocus Pocus has been a part of family Halloween traditions for years. Now, with Kellogg’s Disney Hocus Pocus 2 cereal, families can celebrate spooky season alongside the Sanderson Sisters as they return on Disney+ this fall,” Sadie Garcia, director of brand marketing at Kellogg’s, said in a statement.
In a recent Instagram post, Kellogg’s announced the exciting and delicious cereal tie-for the highly-anticipated film. “The Sanderson Sisters are back✨🎃 🕯.Don’t miss out on our limited-edition Disney Hocus Pocus 2 Berry Brew cereal available later this month in select retailers. Be sure to watch Hocus Pocus 2, an Original movie event, streaming September 30 on @disneyplus ! Rated PG © 2022 Disney+ subscription required. 18+ to subscribe,” Kellogg’s captioned the post.
Twitter is unsurprisingly vocal about the cereal. According to the lofty authority of dadbodsnacks (who, according to his bio, is “a dad with a dadbod, that enjoys snacks a little too much”), Hocus Pocus 2 cereal lives up to the hype: “There’s 2 Halloween cereals that MUST be on your list this #SpookySzn. @kelloggsus Rice Krispies in glorious orange AND @disney Hocus Pocus 2 cereal. I don’t think you can get any more halloweenie…Is that a word? Can we verb the holiday Halloween? ID…,” the snack-a-holic tweeted.
Another hungry dad on Twitter, @AStayAtHomeRad, chimed in as well. “Gotta give the people what they want,” he tweeted.
The Disney Hocus Pocus 2 cereal will be available for a limited time in August for a suggested retail price of $4.29 for a 7.7-ounce box and $5.29 for a 12-ounce box. So grab your book of spells and favorite cereal bowl, and dive into a movie snack that’s both wicked and sweet!