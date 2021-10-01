It’s that time of the season again to light the black flamed candle and spend the night with Winifred, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson. Hocus Pocus, the beloved 1993 film starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, will be on constant replay this fall. So while we wait for the sequel to come out next year, here are all the days you can watch Hocus Pocus on TV this year.

When Hocus Pocus Is Airing In October 2021

This year, Hocus Pocus is airing a total of 13 times on Freeform’s 31 Days of Halloween, including Halloween of course! Break out your calendar and marked the following days to get your Hocus Pocus fix.

Friday, Oct 1 : 9 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. CT

Sunday, Oct 3: 4:35 p.m. ET/ 3:35 p.m. CT

Tuesday, Oct 5: 9 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. CT

Saturday, Oct. 9: 7 :40 p.m. ET/ 6:40 p.m. CT

Sunday, Oct 10: 5:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. CT

Thursday, Oct. 14: 8:50 p.m. ET/ 7:50 p.m. CT

Saturday, Oct. 16: 7:15 p.m. ET/ 6:15 p.m. CT

Sunday, Oct. 17: 5:10 p.m. ET/ 4:10 p.m. CT

Saturday, Oct 23: 6:05 p.m. ET/ 5:05 p.m. CT

Sunday, Oct. 24: 8:45 p.m. ET/7:45 p.m. CT

Thursday, Oct. 28: 9 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. CT

Saturday, Oct. 30: 8:50 p.m. ET/ 7:50 p.m. CT

Sunday, Oct. 31: 9:20 p.m. ET/ 8:20 p.m. CT

You can access Freeform through your local cable provider. No cable? No worries, Freeform can also be accessed on Sling TV as well as Hulu.

You Can Also Stream Hocus Pocus On Disney+

Get your fill of oil of boil and all the dead man’s toes you can fit in a cauldron on Disney+. Hocus Pocus is among dozens of Halloween Disney classics that are streaming on the app such as Halloweentown, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and The Haunted Mansion.

Hocus Pocus can also be rented on Amazon Prime for $4.