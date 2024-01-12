Here’s How To Stream The New Mean Girls Movie

So you want to see the new Mean Girls movie but you live somewhere cold and you don’t want to leave the house. We get it. It is January, after all, the month of sweatpants and hunkering down at home no matter what the weather outside might be doing. Lucky for you, we live in a world where streaming is a thing. But does this mean you can stream the 2024 version of Mean Girls this weekend and make all your Plastics dreams come true?

The new Mean Girls movie is only in theaters (for now).

The new Mean Girls movie, based on the 2004 cult classic of the same name and the Mean Girls: The Musical, was originally set to go directly to streaming on Paramount+ for its Jan. 12 debut. This would have meant that fans could curl up at home to catch up with the new versions of Regina George (Renee Rapp), Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) and the rest of the Plastics as they navigate the dangerous world of high school social politics. But the movie was switched to a theatrical release, so if you want to see it this weekend you will have to leave the house. I know, bummer. But think of the popcorn.

When will the new Mean Girls movie be streaming?

While there has not yet been a release date for the new Mean Girls movie on streaming services, we do know it’s going to be made available on Paramount+ when it does come out. Paramount+ did appear to have a bit of a formula for streaming movies about six weeks after their theaterical release, however. Which means we could expect to see Mean Girls available to stream as early as the end of February.

Where can you stream the original Mean Girls?

You will have to watch the new Mean Girls movie in the theater if you want to see it now, but you can always go for the one-two punch of pre-gaming by streaming the original Mean Girls movie. It is available to stream on Paramount+ or rent on Apple TV+ or Google Play. Then you can compare and contrast the original movie’s cast, featuring Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried as the original purveyors of the Burn Book, with the new versions. A favorite pasttime for the whole family.