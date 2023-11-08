The New Mean Girls Movie Trailer Is Here & It Has Fans Of The OG Feeling "Expired"

It’s perfectly possible that we will never, ever get enough Mean Girls in our lives. We’re all still quoting the 2004 movie, there’s an official Mean Girls day and you know it’s Oct. 3. There’s even a new Mean Girls commercial series for Walmart starring the original cast that plays like its own little movie. But most importantly, there is an actual new Mean Girls movie coming out. Soon. And you’ll be utterly stunned at how fetch it looks. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Plastics are back to rule North Shore High School once again.

The Mean Girls movie musical is based on the hit Broadway musical from 2018, which was, of course, based on the 2004 movie about a young girl named Cady Heron who moves from Africa to California and becomes embroiled in popularity politics at her school. The new movie, like the musical and the original film, was written by Tina Fey. Or as Mean Girls fans know her, math teacher Ms. Norbury who also works at the mall. This new film will bring back all of the original characters, including our beloved Ms. Norbury, but with a bit of a musical twist.

The Mean Girls movie musical trailer says it’s “not your mother’s Mean Girls.”

The first official trailer for the movie musical Mean Girls dropped on Nov. 8, and it gave us a pretty meaty glimpse into what we can expect. We see Mean Girls: The Musical star Reneé Rapp reprise her role as Regina George (played in the original movie by Rachel McAdams), while Angourie Rice of Mare of Easstown fame takes over from Lindsay Lohan to play Cady Heron.

The trailer covers a whole lot of ground, like the discovery of Regina’s famous “Burn Book,” introduced by her “cool mom” played by Busy Philipps, the complete disintegration of North Shore’s social structure, overseen by Principal Duvall (once again played by Tim Meadows), and Coach Carr leading a super awkward sex ed class, this time around played by Jon Hamm. Jenna Fischer from The Office plays Cady’s mom, which felt pretty perfect.

Interestingly, the trailer promotes the film as “not your mother’s Mean Girls,” which had some fans of the original wondering... did they just call us old to our faces?

Are any original Mean Girls cast members coming back?

Other than Tina Fey and Tim Meadows reprising their roles as Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall (and we’re sort of hoping for a love story this time around), this cast of Mean Girls is all brand new. Dreamboat Aaron Samuels is played by The Summer I Turned Pretty star Christopher Briney, Bebe Wood plays Plastics second-in-command Gretchen Weiners, and Avantika Vandanapu plays future weather forecaster Karen Smith.

There could be some surprise cameos from the original cast, according to the 2004 version of Karen, Amanda Seyfried. She told Entertainment Tonight that she and her fellow castmates would be “100%” into a cameo in the film, adding, “It’s been a long legacy for Mean Girls, and I think we all kinda just need to hang.” Everyone would be into seeing them hang. Even moms.

When does the 2024 version of Mean Girls premiere?

The new Mean Girls movie will be playing in theaters across the country on Jan. 12, 2024. Which is a Friday, not a Wednesday, so you don’t have to wear pink unless you want to.