The Final Season Of Arthur Will Show Us A Glimpse Of The Characters As Adults

After 25 years, everyone’s favorite aardvark is finally hanging up his iconic yellow sweater. But not before he and his friends, and of course don’t forget younger sister DW, go out with an absolute bang. You and your kids are going to want to watch the Arthur finale, especially since a flash forward of the whole gang as adults is apparently on the menu.

In July 2021, PBS Kids announced that Arthur, the ‘90s-era animated kids’ show based on the books of the same name by Marc Brown about a young aardvark and his friends, would be coming to an end in winter 2022.

“In the winter of 2022, the 25th and final season of Arthur will debut,” Carol Greenwald, executive producer of Arthur, confirmed at the time. “Arthur will continue to be available on PBS Kids for years to come. Producer GHB and PBS Kids are continuing to work together on additional Arthur content, sharing the lessons of Arthur and his friends in new ways.”

How To Watch The Final Season

The final season includes four new episodes that will complete the series and will culminate in a final episode that sees the whole gang have a flash forward moment where we will get a glimpse of them as adults. All four episodes from Season 25 will premiere on Feb. 21.

These four episodes will be added to the 25th anniversary marathon on PBS Kids that is slotted to run from Feb. 16 to Feb. 21 beginning at 9 a.m. ET on PBS Kids and be available for livestreaming on the PBS Kids. The marathon will feature more than 250 episodes of Arthur and movie specials back-to-back. On Feb. 21, all four new episodes will be available on PBS stations and will be available for free to stream on PBS Kids and the PBS Kids YouTube channel.

We’ll See Glimpse Of The Arthur Characters As Adults

‘Arthur’ is ending after 25 years.

Now the time has arrived to say goodbye to Arthur, DW, Muffy, Baxter, and the rest of the crew. This final season will see Arthur and his friends, “solve a mystery, see a silent movie, find out what it's like to be a reporter, learn how to help a grieving friend, go on a family vacation and get a hint of their futures from a mysterious fortune-telling game,” according to a press release from PBS Kids. Which means fans will get to see what Arthur is like as an adult for the first time ever.

Arthur Fans Are Sad To Say Goodbye

After spending so many years with Arthur, whether in book form or on television, fans are taking to social media to share their feelings about the end of an era. “I am SO NOT ready for this,” wrote one social media user, while another wrote, “Seein the words ‘Arthur Series Finale’ breaks my damn heart.”

It’s important to remember that there is still lots of Arthur to be watched, and be thankful for 25 years of wonderful kinds of days. Just like the theme song says.