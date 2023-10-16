Finding a Halloween movie that you can watch with little kids can be a tricky situation. Especially if you are looking for something that you haven’t already watched a thousand times before. And even more especially, a Halloween movie featuring a sweet, kind little monkey who can’t help being overly curious. Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest hits on all cylinders as a sweet fall movie full of just the right amount of spooky stories, fun costumes, and of course, Curious George himself. Getting into all sorts of festive nonsense. Here’s what you need to know to watch Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest in 2023.

Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest introduces kids to a gently scary story.

Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest sees George (voiced by Frank Welker) celebrating his very first Halloween in the countryside. This means he gets to visit a pumpkin patch while wearing a cute autumnal sweater, but it also means he is treated to his very first spooky story. Bill (Jim Cummings) tells George and Allie (Lara Jane Miller) all about a haunted headless scarecrow called “No Noggin” who roams the countryside kicking people’s hats. So a pretty low-stakes haunting, really. No Noggin is certainly not frightening enough to deter George and Allie from trying to take his photo to prove he’s real, even as George tries to decide what costume to wear to the big Halloween costume contest at the Boo Festival.

How to watch Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest.

If you want to stream Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest, you’re going to have to pay for it. You can buy the movie on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube Movies for $7.99, or rent it on iTunes. Clips of the movie are available to watch for free on Peacock Jr.’s YouTube channel, so that’s also an option. However you choose to watch it, you and your kids are going to be in for a sweet Halloween treat with this movie. No Noggin and all.

Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest is a cute Halloween movie for all ages.

The 2013 Halloween special, which clocks in at a near-perfect 57 minutes (long enough to hold kids’ attention but not so long they get bored), is a really fun movie for everyone. There are a few stories going on at once, the Legend of No Noggin and George’s race to figure out the perfect Halloween costume, which is enough to keep little ones entertained and enjoying the feeling of the spooky season without actually getting scared.