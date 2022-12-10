How is 2023 just around the corner? Ready or not, the new year is nearly here and Ryan Seacrest is going to help us all ring it in... on TV, that is. Whether you’ll be in New York City to watch in person or on your sofa at home, there’s no better way to celebrate the holiday than Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest. Here’s everything you need to know about watching Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve from home.

Ryan Seacrest is hosting Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve once again.

Seacrest is returning as the host and executive producer for the 18th time, along with co-hosts Liza Koshy, and country music star Jessie James Decker; who will draw the winning Powerball numbers. Billy Porter will host the festivities in New Orleans while DJ D-Nice will co-host in L.A. And if you thought last year’s festivities were a ball with the 50th anniversary, this year will be magical with Disneyland becoming this year’s inaugural host destination.

You can watch Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve on ABC.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 will air on ABC on Saturday, Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m. EST. and will keep ringing in 2023 until 2 a.m. EST. You can watch it live on TV or on the ABC website and app.

If you do not have ABC, you can also watch it live on the Hulu+ app. And if all else fails hashtag the special and watch the clips on social media. Trust us, there will be reposts out there!

Who is performing at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve?

Performances will be taking place from coast to coast. Those hitting the stage include Ciara who will perform her singles; “Better Thangs” and “Jump” from Disneyland; indie pop band Fitz and The Tantrums and country music duo Maddie & Tae.

Reggae artist Shaggy and hip-hop’s Wiz Khalifa are also set to perform along with The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey who will sing her rendition of Janet Jackson’s “Together Again.” South Korean band Tomorrow x Tomorrow will be bringing the K-pop, along with Bailey Zimmerman who will sing his single “Fall In Love” and fan-favorite “Rock And A Hard Place.”

Other performances will include Lauren Spencer Smith, Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter Finneas, Billboard's August 2022 R&B/Hip Hop Rookie of the Month artist Armani White, AMAs New Artist of the Year winner Dove Cameron and pop singer, Nicky Youre.

There will also be a special Rockin’ Eve at Disneyland

This year, the party will also touch down at the Happiest Place on Earth. Disneyland will be the inaugural host destination with host Ciara. The pre-taped celebration will kick off Disney’s 100 Years of Wonder Celebration.

Last year’s 50th anniversary garnered over 24 million viewers. The On Air With Ryan Seacrest took over as host after Clark’s death in 2012, who had started the special in 1972. “I idolized him from the start, and I was graced early on in my career with his generous advice and counsel,” Seacrest said at the time. “When I joined his show in 2006, it was a dream come true to work with him every New Year’s Eve for the last six years.”

It’s nice to see that the 50-plus-year end-of-the-year holiday broadcast tradition continues!