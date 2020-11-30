For years and years, families have been snuggling up to watch their favorite Christmas classics and, of course, that includes 1969's Frosty The Snowman. While you won't be able to find it on Netflix or Hulu, you can watch Frosty The Snowman with a good old-fashioned cable subscription.

Frosty The Snowman Will Air On TV

The 30-minute animated classic that tells the story of how a magical top hat brings Frosty the Snowman to life started airing on CBS and CBS All Access over Thanksgiving weekend. If you missed it then, here's when you can catch the holiday special again on CBS as well as Freeform:

Saturday, Dec. 5: 8:45 p.m. EST on Freeform

Sunday, Dec. 6: 5:05 p.m. EST on Freeform

Saturday, Dec. 12: 9 p.m. EST on CBS

Saturday, Dec. 19: 4:55 p.m. EST on Freeform

Sunday, Dec. 20: 3:25 p.m. EST on Freeform

Thursday, Dec. 24: 8:15 p.m. EST on Freeform

Wednesday, Dec. 25: 4:30 p.m. EST on Freeform

If you do not have traditional cable, you can catch the CBS airing of the special through CBS All Access, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial for new subscribers. And if Freeform is in your cable listings, you can stream it and watch it here.

More airings of Frosty The Snowman may possibly be added throughout the month of December, so be sure to check your local listings.

You Can Also Stream Frosty The Snowman

You can watch Frosty The Snowman anytime you wish on the YouTube channel, Animated Cartoons for Children. You can also purchase the holiday classic on Vudu for $9.99, as well as other Christmas cartoons such as Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town.

You Can A Physical Copy Of Frosty The Snowman, Too

If you would like something a little more solid, you can purchase the DVD deluxe edition on sale at Target for just $4. You can also buy it at Best Buy for $7.99, or the 45th-anniversary collector's edition at Walmart for about $20.

However, you choose to watch the "jolly happy soul, with a corncob pipe and a button nose and two eyes made out of coal" this year, let it be with a cup of warm cocoa or cider and everyone you love.