Puss in Boots: The Last Wish has quickly become the hit of 2022. The DreamWorks animated feature is a sequel to the 2011 Shrek spin-off film Puss in Boots and has been on everyone’s lips. Between the beautiful animation, the nostalgia, and the perfect blend of humor for both adults and kids, we now all need to know how to watch Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Puss in Boots: The Last Wish about?

In Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Puss (Antonio Banderas) discovers that his madcap adventures through the years have managed to see him burning through eight of his nine lives. In an effort to earn those lives back, Puss has to set out on yet another adventure into the Black Forest to find the Wishing Star, where he can make a wish to restore his lives. If he has any hope in succeeding, however, he needs help from his former partner, Kitty Soft Paws (Salma Hayek) and a giddy and hopelessly positive new friend, rakish mutt Perro (Harvey Guillén), especially once Golidlocks (Florence Pugh) and the Three Bears crime family get involved.

Is Puss in Boots: The Last Wish on Netflix?

At the moment, no. While this would be one of the simplest ways to watch Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, it is not currently streaming on Netflix. But it could be one day down the line, considering the fact that many other movies and shows from DreamWorks Animation are available on the streaming platform, including six seasons of The Adventures of Puss in Boots as well as Netflix’s interactive children’s series Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale.

Puss in Boots, voiced by Antonio Banderas, with Purrito, Puss’ therapy dog who intially disguised himself as a cat. Universal Pictures

How can you watch Puss in Boots: The Last Wish?

As of February 2023, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is still playing in many theaters across the country if you want that cinematic experience. But if you’re hoping to stream it at home you’ll have to pay. You can purchase it on Amazon Prime Video for $19.99, YouTube for $19.99, and Vudu Fandango for $19.99. Apple TV also has a two movie collection, which includes the first Puss in Boots movie from 2011 as well as The Last Wish, for $29.99. Physical DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K UHD copies will also be available for purchase in stores like Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Amazon on Feb. 28, 2023.

What is Puss in Boots: The Last Wish rated?

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is rated PG for some action sequences, and Common Sense Media recommends the movie for kids over the age of 8 years old due to some of the peril Puss faces in his quest to escape death.

Puss in Boots with Perrito and Kitty Softpaws in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Universal Pictures

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish is up for an Oscar.

Critics loved Puss In Boots: The Last Wish for its humor, inventive style of hybrid animation, and ability to stay true to the original franchise while still feeling fresh and new. Fans loved it too, apparently. The movie has raked in more than $400 million at the box office since opening in December, and of course that most coveted of all prizes: an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature. Clearly Puss still knows how to turn on that charm.